Kylie & Travis Just Broke Up After Spending the Holidays Apart—Where They Stand Now

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2023 include Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and more famous couples who have called it quits on their relationships this year.

The celebrity breakups of 2023 come after a year of splits in 2022 for couples like Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley, Florence Pugh and Zach Braff, and Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet. Momoa and Bonet, who were one of the first celebrity breakups of 2022, announced their separation after more than four years of marriage in a joint statement on his Instagram on January 12, 2022. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the former couple said at the time. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

Rodgers and Woodley broke up in February 2022 a year after they got engaged. “It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” a source told People at the time. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.” A source told In Touch at the time that the couple split because Woodley felt “neglected” due to Rodgers’ career. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” the insider said. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

But those were last year’s splits. Read on for the celebrity breakups of 2023 so far and which famous couples have split this year.

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken up. A source told Us Weekly on January 7, 2023, that split soon after spending the 2022 holidays apart. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the insider said. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Kylie celebrated New Year’s Eve in Aspen, Colorado with her and Travis’ daughter, Stormi, and her friends, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou. Kylie and Travis started dating in April 2017. They welcomed Stormi in February 2018. They broke up for the first time in October 2019 before reuniting a few months later.

Drake Bell & Janet Von Schmeling

Drake Bell and his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, have separated. People reported on January 2, 2023, that Bell and Von Schmeling had split “a few months ago.” Von Schmeling claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that the two split in November 2022. The couple started dating in 2013 and married in 2018. They share one child together, a son. “Janet is devoted to raising their son,” a source told People at the time. “Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible.”

The breakup came after The Daily Mail published photos and videos of Bell seemingly inhaling balloons in his car while parked at a California vape store in December 2022, while his son was in the backseat. A source confirmed to People that Bell has entered treatment for substance abuse. “Drake needed to take time to get help and focus on his health,” the insider said. A source also told Page Six at the time of Von Schmeling and Bell’s split that his wife has “had enough.”