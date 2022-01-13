Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Just Broke Up After Almost 5 Years of Marriage

Scroll To See More Images

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year.

As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the statement read. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Cabello and Mendes, who met in 2014 but didn’t start dating until 2019, announced their split in joint statements on their Instagram accounts on November 17, 2021. . “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their statement read. “We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

A source for People confirmed Malik and Hadid’s split on October 28, 2021. The breakup came after reports that Malik—who shares a daughter named Khai with Hadid—had “struck” then-girlfriend’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, in an argument. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” the insider said. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

If you thought 2021 was a year of splits, wait until you hear about 2022. Read on for the worst celebrity breakups of 2022 and all the couples who have split this year so far.

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split. Momoa announced the separation with a joint statement on his Instagram on January 12, 2022. The two married in October 2017. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Momoa and Bonet said in a joint statement on the Aquaman star’s Instagram. (Bonet doesn’t have social media.) “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…” The statement concluded, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

Momoa and Bonet share two kids: Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha. Bonet also has daughter Zoë with ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

Delilah Belle Hamlin & Eyal Booker

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker have broken up. A source told Us Weekly on January 11, 2022, that Hamlin—the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin—and Booker, a contestant on Love Island season 4, had ended their relationship after two years together. They were first linked in April 2019. The split came after Booker spent the holidays with Hamlin’s family. “A few days later, they were broken up. They were so in love,” the insider said. The source also called the split “a shock to some of their closest friends.”