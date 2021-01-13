Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman—Plus More Celebrity Breakups of 2021 We’re Still Not Over

Scroll To See More Images

All is not well in Hollywood, and the celebrity breakups of 2021 show that. So far in 2021, we’ve seen celebrity couples like Shia Labeouf and Margaret Qualley, and Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman call it quits. And as we know from past years, there will be more celebrity breakups to come in 2021.

Before we dive into all the couples who have split in the past year, let’s look back at the celebrity couples we lost in 2020. Everyone and their moms knows that 2020 was a dumpster fire, so, as expected, there were a lot of celebrity splits that shook us to our core. Some examples include Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich (who split two months after their engagement); Kelly Clarkson and manager Brandon Blackstock (who are in a legal battle over alleged unpaid commissions); and Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler (who split in 2020 after almost seven years of marriage.)

Now that we’re in 2021, we’re sad to report that more celebrity couples have come and gone. From married celebrity couples to matches that we made on reality TV, the biggest celebrity breakups of 2021 is one sad list. Ahead, are the most shocking celebrity splits from the past year so far.

Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman

Kravitz filed for divorce in the last week of 2019, but her divorce was the first celebrity breakup reported on in 2021. People reported in January 2021 that Kravitz had filed for divorce from husband, Karl Glusman, after 18 months of marriage. She filed for divorce on December 23, 2019, and a rep for Kravitz confirmed the split. After news broke about her divorce, Kravitz shared a meme on her Instagram Story that seemed to be shade toward her ex-husband. The meme was of a drag queen throwing a bag of trash into a dumpster. On the bag was: “People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good.” Kravitz captioned the photo with: “Mood.”

Love Island‘s Cely Vazquez & Johnny Middlebrooks

Less than a year after they placed second on season 2 of Love Island USA, Cely and Johnny announced they had broken up in January 2021. Cely took to her Twitter to confirm that the split was a mutual decision. “Because you’ve all been such a close part of our relationship, I wanted to share with you that Johnny and I are no longer together,” she wrote. “While our relationship has been public from the start, I do ask that you respect this decision and our privacy during this time. There is no reason to speculate, I am so thankful for our time together, but not it’s simply time for each of us to focus on our own personal journey. I hope that you continue to support each of us individually as we move forward, heal and continue to follow our dreams.”

Johnny, for his part, shared Cely’s tweet on his Instagram Story with the caption: “Thank you so much for everything. I’m appreciative of the time we spent together on this unforgettable journey. I will forever cherish the fun we had, the laughs we shared, and the memories we created. Thank you to all of the fans who loved and supported us the whole way through. Much love.”

Shia Labeouf & Margaret Qualley

Us Weekly reported in January 2021 that Labeouf and Qualley had split. The two starred in Qualley’s sister Rainey’s music video for “Love Me Like You Hate Me.” Their breakup came after Labeous’ ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, sued him and accused him of “relentless abuse,” including sexual batter, assault and emotional stress. In a statement to The New York Times at the time, Labeouf denied the claims, stating that “many of these allegations are not true.”