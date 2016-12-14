StyleCaster
The Worst Celebrity Breakups of 2016

The Worst Celebrity Breakups of 2016

The Worst Celebrity Breakups of 2016
This year was seriously the year of the celebrity breakup. Sure, one could argue that every year ticks that box—after all, celebs break up (and make up, and hook up) year in, year out, without fail, like the tides. But 2016 feels like a particularly rough year in the realm of love, at least for the stars. Chalk it up to the fact that this year has felt extraordinarily difficult on many fronts, and relationships are just one small part of that epic puzzle, perhaps. Whatever the case may be, mad celebs hit splitsville, and we’re sad and lonely just reminiscing about all the broken hearts.

And so, we flipped through a Rolodex of celeb breakups to bring you the saddest, hardest, most shatteringly painful broken embraces, to make you feel a little better about your own life. No, seriously: We tried to find pics that caught these crazy kids at their happiest, because—schadenfreude. Here’s a bunch of photos of these stars in happier times, ranked in order starting with the most devastating (at least on a pop culture scale). May all of these stars find inner peace and deep joy in new relationships with hotter people—or, you know, on their own for a while.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Rihanna and Drake
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney
St. Vincent and Cara Delevingne
Liev Schrieber and Naomi Watts
Mariah Carey and James Packer
Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger
Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz
Lindsay Lohan and Egor Tarabasov
Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie
Nick Young and Iggy Azalea
Tyga and Kylie Jenner (Temporarily)
Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart
Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato
Erik Anders Lang and Sia
Will Kopelman and Drew Barrymore
Ruben Torres and Hilary Swank
Ricky Alvarez and Ariana Grande
Sami Miro and Zac Efron
Adriana Lima and Joe Thomas
Kirsten Dunst and Garret Hedlund
Summer Phoenix and Casey Affleck
