Plunging Necklines at the Oscars: 12 Celebrities Who Showed Their Boobs on the Red Carpet

While glittery Champagne-colored dresses emerged as the biggest (snooziest?) trend of Oscar night, we noticed another—perhaps more exciting—pattern that swept Sunday night’s red carpet: The boob-baring plunging neckline.

The obvious trend went somewhat unnoticed at first, but once we started reviewing photos from both the red carpet and the Oscar after-parties, it became clear just how many starlets opted for low V-neck dresses that showcased some serious breast action.

During the telecast, we saw stars like Kate Hudson, Pink, even winner Lupita Nyong’o rock deep V gowns, while model Miranda Kerr‘s shiny silver column dress at the Vanity Fair after-party and Kim Kardashian‘s low-cut red princess gown at Elton John‘s viewing party left little to the imagination.

Click through the gallery to see 12 celebrities who pointedly showed their boobs at this year’s Oscars, and let us know: Which look is your favorite?