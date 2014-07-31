The Month in Boobs: 30 Starlets Who Flaunted Their Assets in July

Welcome to StyleCaster’s Summer of Sex! Throughout the entire season, we’ll be bringing you scintillating content about—you guessed it—all things related to our favorite three-letter word. A few things to expect: Answers to pressing questions you always wanted to know but were too afraid to ask, ways to boost your own sex appeal, what being sexy means to various people, and lots and lots of eye candy. And that’s just the beginning. Brace yourselves, people: It’s going to be one hot summer.
July is officially coming to a close (that went fast!), and it’s time for our monthly roundup of celebrity boobs.
Between fashion stars who stepped out to events like the ESPY Awards and movie premieres, celebrities on Instagram, and Kim Kardashian once again proving to the world that she won’t stand for being anything less than a MILF, starlets certainly weren’t shy about flaunting their assets all month.
Click through the gallery to see 30 photos of top celebrities baring their boobs in July!
Kim Kardashian at the Valentino show in Paris on July 9
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jenny McCarthy at an after party for Dirty Sexy Funny on July 12
Photo:
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen at the 2014 ESPY Awards on July 16
Photo:
C Flanigan/Getty Images
Maria Menounos at a Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2015 event on July 19
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz
Jessica Szohr at the opening of the Birchbox flagship store on July 10
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Birchbox
Kate Hudson at the New York premier of 'Wish I Was Here' on July 14
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez at the Versace fashion show in Paris on July 6
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Lea Michele at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy on July 20
Photo:
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Giffoni Film Festival
Anna Faris, with husband Chris Pratt at the Premiere Of Marvel's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' on July 21
Photo:
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Camila Alves with husband Matthew McConaughey and actor Bryan Cranston at the Annual Television Critics Association Awards on July 19
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Model Candice Swanepoel posted this picture of herself to Instagram on July 21
Sofia Vergara posted this photo of herself on set of her new movie on Instagram on July 1
Katharine McPhee at the CBS, The CW, Showtime & CBS Television Distribution's 2014 TCA Summer Press Tour Party on July 17
Photo:
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Selena Gomez at the Ischia Global Film & Music Fest 2014 on July 19
Photo:
Venturelli/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian posted this photo to her Instagram on July 19
Sarah Hyland at the Dizzy Feet Foundation's Celebration Of Dance Gala on July 19
Photo:
Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Dizzy Feet Foundation
Romina Belluscio at the Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards in Madrid, Spain on July 7
Photo:
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Samantha Barks at the Serpentine Galley Summer Party in London on July 1
Photo:
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Ashley Benson posted this photo of herself and Shay Mitchell on her Instagram on July 6
Vanessa Hudgens posted this picture of herself to Instagram on July 4
Model Lindsay Ellingson at the permier of 'A Most Wanted Man' on July 22
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Irina Shayk at the premier of Hercules on July 23
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures'
Carla Gugino at the premiere of 'Hercules' on July 23
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj posted this picture of herself, Usher, and Drake on July 20
Actress Camren Bicondova at the Fox Summer TCA All-Star July 20, 2014
Photo:
Mark Davis/Getty Images
Becki Newton at the Fox Summer TCA All-Star Party on July 20
Photo:
Mark Davis/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner posted this picture from her photoshoot with Love Magazine on July 24
Fergie posted this photo to her Instagram on July 4
Mariah Carey at the premiere of ' 'Hercules' at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 23
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Me B. at 'America's Got Talent' post show.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Jessica Simpson posted this photo of herself on Instagram on July 15
Alessandras Ambrosio posted this picture to her Instagram account on July 23