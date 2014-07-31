The Month in Boobs: 30 Starlets Who Flaunted Their Assets in July

Welcome to StyleCaster’s Summer of Sex! Throughout the entire season, we’ll be bringing you scintillating content about—you guessed it—all things related to our favorite three-letter word. A few things to expect: Answers to pressing questions you always wanted to know but were too afraid to ask, ways to boost your own sex appeal, what being sexy means to various people, and lots and lots of eye candy. And that’s just the beginning. Brace yourselves, people: It’s going to be one hot summer.

July is officially coming to a close (that went fast!), and it’s time for our monthly roundup of celebrity boobs.

Between fashion stars who stepped out to events like the ESPY Awards and movie premieres, celebrities on Instagram, and Kim Kardashian once again proving to the world that she won’t stand for being anything less than a MILF, starlets certainly weren’t shy about flaunting their assets all month.

Click through the gallery to see 30 photos of top celebrities baring their boobs in July!