The Month in Boobs: 30 Celebrities Who Flaunted Their Assets in June

Welcome to StyleCaster’s Summer of Sex! For the next three months, we’ll be bringing you scintillating content about—you guessed it—all things related to our favorite three-letter word. A few things to expect: Answers to pressing questions you always wanted to know but were too afraid to ask, ways to boost your own sex appeal, what being sexy means to various people, and lots and lots of eye candy. And that’s just the beginning. Brace yourselves, people: It’s going to be one hot summer.

June is officially coming to a close, and it’s safe to say that the indisputable theme of the month was celebrity boobs.

Between fashion stars who stepped out to events like the CFDA Awards, models at the Spike TV awards, and Kim Kardashian in one very memorable plunging top on the streets of New York, starlets certainly weren’t shy about showing off their assets all month.

Click through the gallery to see 30 photos of top celebrities baring their boobs in June!

1 of 30

Kim Kardashian in New York City on June 16.

 

Photo: JD/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/JD/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Jennifer Lopez on "The Tonight Show" June 16. 

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen at Spike TV's 'Guys Choice 2014' on June 7.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV

Rihanna at the 2014 CFDA fashion awards.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Naya Rivera during a photo shoot in June.

Photo: nayarivera/Instagram

Aubrey O' Day at a Danity Kane event on June 2.

Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski at Spike TV's 'Guys Choice 2014' on June 7.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV

Laura Prepon at the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards on June 19

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards

Nicole Kidman at the Celebrate Life Ball at Grand Hyatt Melbourne on June 13

Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige during the 2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE on June 29.

Photo: Maury Phillips/BET/Getty Images for BET

"Orange is the New Black" star Laverne Cox earlier this month.

Photo: Laverne Cox/Instagram

Kendall Jenner at a book signing on June 3 in New Jersey.

Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland at the premiere of 'Think Like A Man Too' on June 9

Photo: Mark Sullivan/Getty Images

Model Nina Agdal at Spike TV's 'Guys Choice 2014' on June 7.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV

Pamela Anderson at the 60th Taormina Film Fest on June 16 in Taormina, Italy.

Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images

Kellie Pickler attends the 2014 CMT Music awards on June 4.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Nicola Peltz at the 'Transformers: Age Of Extinction' New York Premiere on June 25

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Uzo Aduba at the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards on June 19

Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for MICHELE Watches

Lea Michele and a pal while on vacation in Mexico this month. 

Photo: Lea Michele/Instagram

Eva Longoria at the Eva Longoria Foundation Dinner Gala on June 17

Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images

Halle Berry at the premiere of CBS' 'Extant' on June 16

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kerry Washington at the Women In Film 2014 Crystal + Lucy Awards on June 11

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Women In Film / MaxMara

Donna Karan attends the 2014 CFDA fashion awards on June 2

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

 LaLa Anthony at the premiere of 'Think Like A Man Too' on June 9

Photo: David Buchan/Getty Images

Idina Menzel at the 68th Annual Tony Awards on June 8

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Miranda Lambert at the 2014 CMA Festival on June 6

Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

 Naomi Campbell at the 2014 CFDA fashion awards on June 2.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chanel Iman at the 2014 CFDA fashion awards 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hilary Rhoda attends at the CFDA fashion awards on June 2.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Model Anna Ewers at the 2014 CFDA fashion awards

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

