The Month in Boobs: 30 Celebrities Who Flaunted Their Assets in June

June is officially coming to a close, and it’s safe to say that the indisputable theme of the month was celebrity boobs.
Between fashion stars who stepped out to events like the CFDA Awards, models at the Spike TV awards, and Kim Kardashian in one very memorable plunging top on the streets of New York, starlets certainly weren’t shy about showing off their assets all month.
Click through the gallery to see 30 photos of top celebrities baring their boobs in June!
Kim Kardashian in New York City on June 16.
Photo:
JD/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/JD/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Jennifer Lopez on "The Tonight Show" June 16.
Photo:
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen at Spike TV's 'Guys Choice 2014' on June 7.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV
Rihanna at the 2014 CFDA fashion awards.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Aubrey O' Day at a Danity Kane event on June 2.
Photo:
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski at Spike TV's 'Guys Choice 2014' on June 7.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV
Laura Prepon at the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards on June 19
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards
Nicole Kidman at the Celebrate Life Ball at Grand Hyatt Melbourne on June 13
Photo:
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Mary J. Blige during the 2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE on June 29.
Photo:
Maury Phillips/BET/Getty Images for BET
Kendall Jenner at a book signing on June 3 in New Jersey.
Photo:
Manny Carabel/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland at the premiere of 'Think Like A Man Too' on June 9
Photo:
Mark Sullivan/Getty Images
Model Nina Agdal at Spike TV's 'Guys Choice 2014' on June 7.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV
Pamela Anderson at the 60th Taormina Film Fest on June 16 in Taormina, Italy.
Photo:
Venturelli/Getty Images
Kellie Pickler attends the 2014 CMT Music awards on June 4.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Nicola Peltz at the 'Transformers: Age Of Extinction' New York Premiere on June 25
Photo:
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Uzo Aduba at the 4th Annual Critics' Choice Television Awards on June 19
Photo:
Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for MICHELE Watches
Eva Longoria at the Eva Longoria Foundation Dinner Gala on June 17
Photo:
Venturelli/Getty Images
Halle Berry at the premiere of CBS' 'Extant' on June 16
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Kerry Washington at the Women In Film 2014 Crystal + Lucy Awards on June 11
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Women In Film / MaxMara
Donna Karan attends the 2014 CFDA fashion awards on June 2
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
LaLa Anthony at the premiere of 'Think Like A Man Too' on June 9
Photo:
David Buchan/Getty Images
Idina Menzel at the 68th Annual Tony Awards on June 8
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Miranda Lambert at the 2014 CMA Festival on June 6
Photo:
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell at the 2014 CFDA fashion awards on June 2.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Chanel Iman at the 2014 CFDA fashion awards
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Hilary Rhoda attends at the CFDA fashion awards on June 2.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Model Anna Ewers at the 2014 CFDA fashion awards
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images