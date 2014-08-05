Your Guide To Celebrity Boob Jobs: Who Admits it and Who Doesn’t

With unlimited funds, access to the best plastic surgeons on the planet, and endless pressure to look perfect at all times, it only makes sense that many of our favorite celebrities have gone under the knife in various ways. And while a tweak here and there may go virtually unnoticed by the public, celebrity boob jobs are something that’s usually pretty obvious. Or are they?
A staggering number of Hollywood stars admitted to having work done on their breasts, while others keep mum on the topic yet manage to go from being fairly flat to clearly curvy (ahem Nicole Kidman.) However, not all famous women who opted for silicone stayed smitten with their enlarged chests, and eventually made the choice to get their implants removed in order be taken more seriously, like Victoria Beckham.
To that end, we’ve rounded up some of the most interesting boob jobs that have been admitted or speculated about for you to check out!
Kaley Cuoco
The '"Big Bang Theory" actress got her impants when she was only 18-years old and admitted to Cosmopolitan that it was the "best decision she ever made."
Pamela Anderson
After having her breasts augmented, reduced and then augmented again, the actress went for smaller implants the second time around. In 1999, when the blonde bombshell had her impants removed, she said "It's something I've been wanting to do for a long time and I'm very happy with my decision."
Tori Spelling
In her 20's, Spelling went under the knife and came clean regarding the rumors in 2008. 'I've had the two procedures that probably every other woman in Hollywood has had done.' she said earlier this year,' she admitted to UK newspaper, The Sun. She was referring, of course, to a boob job and a nose job.
Kourtney Kardashian
In her early 20's, this Kardashian went from a B cup to a C cup and later admitted to UsWeekly, "It was so dumb. I just got the idea in my head one day."
Hayden Panettiere
Though she's never publicly admitted having a boob job, the "Nashville" actress sparked rumors of an operation when she hit the beach in a bikini showing off much larger breasts than in the past. They also appeared a bit rippled, which is a common effect with breast surgeries.
Denise Richards
When this beauty was only 19, she went under the knife and her doctor gave her bigger implants than she originally wanted. She admitted to UsWeekly that she wishes she had been confident enough in her youth to say no to breast surgery.
Heidi Montag
During The Hillsi, this TV personality went on a plastic surgery binge. She got F Cup (yes, we're serious) implants and later admitted that she regretted getting surgery at all. Eventually, the blondie ended up getting a breast reduction to look, well, more humanly and natural.
Carmen Electra
While Carmen Electra's body definitely helped her gain recognition in her industry, she actually admitted to regretting breast augmentation surgery. ‘I had breast surgery over ten years ago, taking me from a 32B to DD, which took a bit of time to get used to,’ she told Fabulous Magazine. ‘I didn’t want to go as big as that. It’s nice that I don’t have to wear a push-up bra any more, but I could have left myself alone."
Kelly Rowland
This singer admitted to Shape Magazine that she actually waited about 10 years before going under the knife for a breast augmentation. She claims, "I wanted to get breast implants when I was 18, but my mom and Beyoncé's mom told me to really think about it first." Welp, she clearly took their advice and 10 years later she's glowing with confidence after having her breasts done.
Kellie Pickler
There have been some serious rumors about the "American Idol" alum, though she hasn’t confirmed a boob job just yet. When it comes to speculation though, she's admitted it doesn't bother her at all.
Wendy Williams
On her talk show in 2009, this hostess admitted that she had impants. She claims that she "wanted the body that matched [her] personality." Okay, Wendy Williams, at least you're honest.
Tara Reid
We all know about Tara Reid's boob job mostly because of her 2007 red carpet nip slip where she accidentially revealed one of her, um, interesting looking breasts to the world. She admitted to having the operation because she felt her breasts were uneven. More recently, she had her botched boobs replaced with smaller ones and admitted the surgery to UsWeekly.
Jennifer 'JWoww' Farley
This "Jersey Shore" cast member was not one bit shy about admitting to a boob job. She even went as far as admitting to Harper's Bazaar that she'd "do it every year" if possible.
Kate Hudson
A source claimed to Us Weekly that Hudson has a breast augmentation because "her chest has always been one of her biggest insecurities." Though she appears to be filling out clothing more, the actress has never admitted to going under the knife.
Nicole Kidman
"The Others" actress has never fully admitted to having a breast augmentation, but there has been speculation around the subject. Websites even have gotten word from plastic surgeons that in their profession opinion, yes, she's gone under the knife. But, the world may never know!
Angelina Jolie
The actress and family woman recently admitted in a New York Times article that she'd had a proactive double mastectomy to avoid the risk of breast cacers and the surgery did include impants to recontruct her breasts. The surgery was rumored to cost about $40k and Jolie revealed she thought the results were "beautiful".
Victoria Beckham
This former Spice Girl was rumored to have has a breast augmentation done in 1999 when it appeared she went from an A cup to a D. Ten years later, the singer's breasts had interestingly reduced in size back to a 34B. In an interview with British Vogue, she was basically asked where her boobs went and she replied, "Gone!"
Scarlett Johansson
While the actress has never confirmed breast augmentation surgery, rumors have followed her for years, which claim she got implants when she was younger, then once she started gaining recognition, had them removed.
