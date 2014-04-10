Men Love Kim Kardashian’s Curvy Body, Women Love Emma Watson’s Skinny Frame: Survey

It’s comes as no surprise that men and women will occasionally disagree on things, one being what constitutes a perfect body.

According to a survey conducted by British lingerie and sex toy retailer BlueBella.com, ladies would describe the perfect female body as slim and boyish while guys’ lusted after curvaceous hips and blond tousled hair.

The “perfect woman,” according to the men in the survey, would have Megan Fox‘s “softer” features, Kim Kardashian‘s “fuller” boobs (obviously), Scarlett Johansson‘s volumous locks and English model Kelly Brook‘s “fuller” hips.

According to women participating in this survey, the “perfect woman” would have Cara Delevingne‘s supermodel features, Jennifer Aniston‘s “pert and perky” breasts, Gwyneth Paltrow‘s “toned’ tummy, Kate Middleton‘s “long, luscious” brown hair, Emma Watson‘s “boyish” hips and Elle Macpherson‘s never-ending legs.

As for the “perfect man?” Ladies surveyed would prefer for him to have Harry Styles‘ hair, Jamie Dornan‘s chiseled face, British model David Gandy‘s torso, Brad Pitt‘s biceps and David Beckham‘s legs.

If the men could transform themselves into the “perfect man,” though, they’d have Brad Pitt‘s hair, the flawless bone structure of David Beckham, Ryan Gosling‘s “rock-solid” torso and soccer hunk Frank Lampard‘s legs.

“What the survey shows is that beauty really is in the eye of the beholder, it should give us all more body confidence!” said Bluebella founder Emily Bendell.

And we couldn’t agree more!