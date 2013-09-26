Celebrity Birthday Cakes: Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, and More

When it comes to throwing spectacularly awesome birthdays, we know that celebrities do it better than just about anyone else. With that skill, it seems, comes seriously awesome birthday cakes that probably cost more than some people’s cars.

From Kourtney Kardashian’s Hermès themed birthday cake to Bruno Mars’ microphone birthday cake, we’ve assembled our picks for the best celebrity birthday cakes of all time. Yes, some of these look almost too pretty to eat.

At her surprise birthday party this year Kourtney Kardashian received a cake made to look like a massive tower of orange Hermès boxes. We wonder if the fashionista was able to add a new Hermès handbag to her extensive collection of the brand? To celebrate her 30th birthday, Paris Hilton went with a Moulin Rouge theme. The cake especially designed for the party reportedly cost a whopping $3,200 and was infused with Lucid Absinthe. Unfortunately for Paris and her guests the themed cake was stolen before anyone had the chance to try a piece. The next day the cake bandit and party crasher bragged about his heist over Facebook. Seriously, we couldn't make this stuff up if we tried. Bruno Mars chose to celebrate his birthday at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas in 2011. Fittingly, the hotel's nightclub presented the retro music lover and accomplished musician with a cake in the shape of a vintage-style microphone. Now we'd just like to know how they went about cutting into such a fancy cake! Photo: WireImage Katy Perry's 25th birthday in 2009 party was a Willy Wonka extravaganza. Guests were told to wear white, but when they arrived it became a neon paint throwing party. Rumor has it that after giving her birthday speech she tossed the elaborate cake into the crowd to commence a cake fight. The milkshake was brought to singer Kelis at her birthday in 2010 held at the Eve Nightclub in Las Vegas. She was surprised by her strawberry milkshake cake complete with whip cream, a sparkling red cherry, and two straws for sharing. Photo: WireImage Nick Cannon and wife Mariah Carey are known for doing it big when it comes to well, everything. For Cannon's 32nd birthday Carey came up with this turntable cake as an ode to her husband's love of DJing. How does a cake look so realistic yet so delicious all at once? Nicki Minaj partied at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas for her 26th birthday bash. While there she had this Barbie inspired cake delivered to her, along with a mold lookalike inspired by her "Pink Friday" album. And as if this cake wasn't extravagant enough, Minaj later received another cake shaped like a convertible, again with miniature mold of herself riding inside. For her birthday, Tori Spelling's daughter received a cake that's bigger than she is. Even Hello Kitty herself seemed to approve of this extravagant cake. Photo: Startraks Photo / Rex Feature Another celebrity parent, Snoop Dogg, threw his son an 80's themed sweet 16. Guests were clad in track suits, gold chains, and spandex. We're sure his son, Corde, loved the giant Adidas shell toe sneaker cake just as much as the new Porsche he reportedly received as a birthday gift. On her 27th birthday, Britney Spears was hard at work to promote her "Circus" album and tour. However, after a performance on Good Morning America, Spears got a colorful and sweet surprise. The master chef, Buddy Valastro, from TLC's "Cake Boss" presented the pop princess with this enormous, six-tiered cake.


















