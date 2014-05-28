50 Killer Celebrity Bikini Bodies

It took some getting used to, but we officially understand that we’re living in a world where posting half-naked photos of yourself to social media is the norm, both for regular folks and famous ones. Maybe it’s the start of the warm weather, maybe it’s their egos talking, or maybe they’re looking for a little extra press, but we’ve noticed an exceptionally large amount of celebrities posting their bikini bodies to Instagram lately.

Sure, it seems totally self-centered and slightly braggy, but if we had unlimited access to the best trainers, nutritionists and plastic surgeons, we’d probably post nothing but bathing suit selfies either.

While you might have thought that the Kardashian/Jenner clan or “Blurred Lines” babe Emily Ratajkowski were the only ones obsessed with posting bikini shots, that’s surprisingly not the case. Even some class-act celebs like Taylor Swift, Anna Kendrick, and Beyoncé are rocking swim suits in their Instagram shots, as are a bevy of top models like Alessandra Ambrosio, Gigi Hadid, and Candace Swanepoel (okay fine, they get a pass.)

As much as we’re entertained by these celebrity bathing suit shots, it’s also a reminder that we need to start getting in shape for bikini season, stat (ugh).

Click through the slideshow to see 50 celebs rocking bathing suits (and hot bodies.)