50 Killer Celebrity Bikini Bodies

Share

It took some getting used to, but we officially understand that we’re living in a world where posting half-naked photos of yourself to social media is the norm, both for regular folks and famous ones. Maybe it’s the start of the warm weather, maybe it’s their egos talking, or maybe they’re looking for a little extra press, but we’ve noticed an exceptionally large amount of celebrities posting their bikini bodies to Instagram lately.

Sure, it seems totally self-centered and slightly braggy, but if we had unlimited access to the best trainers, nutritionists and plastic surgeons, we’d probably post nothing but bathing suit selfies either.

While you might have thought that the Kardashian/Jenner clan or “Blurred Lines” babe Emily Ratajkowski were the only ones obsessed with posting bikini shots, that’s surprisingly not the case. Even some class-act celebs like Taylor Swift, Anna Kendrick, and Beyoncé are rocking swim suits in their Instagram shots, as are a bevy of top models like Alessandra Ambrosio, Gigi Hadid, and Candace Swanepoel (okay fine, they get a pass.)

As much as we’re entertained by these celebrity bathing suit shots, it’s also a reminder that we need to start getting in shape for bikini season, stat (ugh).

Click through the slideshow to see 50 celebs rocking bathing suits (and hot bodies.)

1 of 52

Emily Ratajkowski/Twitter

Photo: © Emily Ratajkowski/Twitter

Photo: Aubrey O'Day/Instagram

Photo: Bar Refaeli/Instagram

Photo: Iggy Azalea/Instagram

Photo: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Photo: Paris Hilton/Instagram

Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Photo: Anna Kendrick/Instagram

Photo: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Photo: Ashley Benson/Instagram

Photo: Leann Rimes/Twitter

Photo: Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

Photo: Kris Jenner/Instagram

Photo: Snooki/Instagram

Photo: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Photo: Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

Photo: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Photo: Shay Mitchell/Instagram

Photo: Beyonce/Instagram

Photo: Candice Swanepoel/Instagram

Photo: Britney Spears/Instagram

Photo: Chanel Iman/Instagram

Photo: Christina Milian/Instagram

Photo: Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

Photo: Emmy Rossum/Instagram

Photo: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Photo: Alicia Keys/Instagram

Photo: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Photo: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Photo: J-Woww/Instagram

Photo: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Photo: Kate Upton/Instagram

Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Photo: Mariah Carey/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Photo: Lea Michele/Instagram

Photo: Miranda Kerr/Instagram

Photo: Molly Sims/Instagram

Photo: Naya Rivera/Instagram

Photo: Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Photo: Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Photo: Nicole Richie/Instagram

Photo: Poppy Delevingne/Instagram

Photo: Rita Ora/Instagram

Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Photo: Shay Mitchell/Instagram

Photo: Rihanna/Instagram

Photo: Solange Knowles/Instagram

Photo: Taylor Swift/Instagram

share