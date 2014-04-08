30 Famous Pairs of Celebrity Best Friends

When it comes to friendship, Hollywood can be a tricky place to maintain a solid relationship. There’s the constant pressure of the spotlight, and it’s probably pretty hard to gauge whether the people around you are really interested in you and not just your fame, status, and wealth.

But there are a respectable number of famous pals who’ve managed to keep their BFF ties strong through the years. People like Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston come to mind, as well as bromances like those between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and Tobey Maguire and Leonardo Dicaprio.

Click through the gallery above to see 30 Hollywood friendships that have survived the test of time, as well as budding friendships that seem just as promising as ever.