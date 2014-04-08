30 Famous Pairs of Celebrity Best Friends

When it comes to friendship, Hollywood can be a tricky place to maintain a solid relationship. There’s the constant pressure of the spotlight, and it’s probably pretty hard to gauge whether the people around you are really interested in you and not just your fame, status, and wealth.
But there are a respectable number of famous pals who’ve managed to keep their BFF ties strong through the years. People like Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston come to mind, as well as bromances like those between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and Tobey Maguire and Leonardo Dicaprio.
Click through the gallery above to see 30 Hollywood friendships that have survived the test of time, as well as budding friendships that seem just as promising as ever.
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
These two met on the set of "Friends," of course, where they swiftly bonded and became real friends. They've remained super-close ever since.
Photo:
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Lorde and Taylor Swift
As we'll see, Taylor is no stranger to a celebrity best friend; but 17-year-old indie singer Lorde is one of the more recent famous faces she's been hanging with on a regular basis.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
One of Hollywood's most storied tales of best friend success, Matt and Ben first seriously bonded over their co-penning of the 1997 Oscar-winning screenplay "Good Will Hunting."
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Brittny Gastineau
Kim and Brittny go way back, to the reality starlet's pre-reality show days. They've remained close friends for years, regularly taking vacations, grabbing dinner, and getting into other hijinx together.
Photo:
Denise Truscello/WireImage
Cara Delevingne and Rihanna
The It-model and the pop star have bonded over their mutual love for all things grungy and edgy, and they even share the same tattoo artist, Bang Bang, who Rihanna intro'ed to Cara.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Katy Perry and Allison Williams
This odd couple have actually been friends for a very long time. Williams told InStyle UK in January that Katy always makes time for her best friends: "Talk about someone who wears it lightly. She’s the most followed person on Twitter and still somehow has time to ask, 'So, how did the photo-shoot go?'"
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland
These two have a friendship that extends all the way back to their childhood together in Houston, Texas. Kelly was one of the original members in Girl Tyme, the singing group Beyoncé formed. They've been thick as thieves ever since, and are super close to this day.
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez
These two have been close for a long time, and Taylor was there for Selena during her much-publicized breakup from Justin Bieber. Now that Selena and Justin are allegedly back together, though, Swift is distancing herself from Selena.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/AMA2011/Getty Images for AMA
Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton
These two were really friendly during the teenage years and made a mainstream name for themselves on their hit reality TV show "The Simple Life." They famously had a falling out, and had not spoken or seen each other for years prior to this cordial reunion in 2011. Richie allegedly refused to allow Paris to attend her wedding to rocker Joel Madden.
Photo:
Charley Gallay/WireImage
Rihanna and Melissa Forde
Undoubtedly Rihanna's best friend in the world (sorry, Cara) is Melissa Forde, her friend since the two attended school together in Barbados. Melissa is essentially by Rihanna's side everywhre she goes, even sitting front row with her during Fashion Week.
Photo:
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss
These two besties (and dopplegangers) have a recently-formed, still-budding friendship. They first met on the set of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where Karlie walked and Taylor performed. They took a road trip together, and were recently spotted shopping together in NYC.
Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts
These two ladies go way back to their days as struggling actresses in Australia. They've remained close friends ever since.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow
These two are really close; double dates between them and their respective husbands, Jay Z and Chris Martin, are a frequent event. No word on how this will change now that Gwyneth and Chris are officially separating.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy
Katie Holmes and Victoria Beckham
Back when Holmes was married to Tom Cruise, she and Victoria became really tight, often spotted out and about together hitting dinners and parties. Since that divorce, the gal pals seems to have grown apart a bit, but we suspect the friendship is still alive and well.
Photo:
Clive Howes/Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King
One of Hollywood's most infamous friendships, Oprah and Gayle have been besties since well before Oprah was a household name. Their friendship dates back to the mid-1970s.
Photo:
John Sciulli/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz
These two Latina bombshells have been friends for a very long time; they initially met on set early on in their careers. "We are like sisters," Cruz has said of her BFF.
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio
These two have a really strong bromance; they've been friends for some 25 years now. They met in Hollywood while auditioning for some of the same roles in the mid-1980s; the rest is history.
Photo:
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Kanye West and Jay Z
These two aren't just best friends, they're also close business associates. Kanye and Jay have been working together since early on in Jay Z's commercial career; Kanye produced the beats for most of his hugely successful tracks in the 1990s. Over the years they've continued to work together and developed a close relationship.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images For BET
Sienna Miller and Poppy Delevingne
These two British beauties have been friends for years; they were even roommates at one point. They still hit events together and always seem to share a genuine bond when spotted out in public.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Julia Roberts and George Clooney
Two of Hollywood's heaviest hitters also have one of the strongest friendships; Julia and George go way back. They're known for openly poking fun of each other in interviews and at award shows, but it's all in love and jest.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA
Donatella Versace and Lady Gaga
This friendship is a recent one, but seems to be going strong. Donatella asked Gaga to be the face of the Versace brand in 2013, and in exchange, Gaga wrote a titular song about the fashion icon on her most recent album, "Artpop." They often go to events together and seem to greatly enjoy each other's company over dinners.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF
Miley Cyrus and Kelly Osbourne
For the most part, Miley doesn't seem to interact too much with her contemporary female stars. But she seems to have a genuine friendship with TV host and fashion commentator Kelly Osbourne. They've been pals for a long time, and regularly post Instagram shots hanging out together.
Photo:
R) and tv personality Kelly Osbourne attend the 2013 American Music Awards Powered by Dodge at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/AMA2013/Getty Images for Dodge
Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and La La Anthony
These three gals have a major friend-love fest going on at all times; all three of them are always posting pics to Instagram of each other, calling out their "BFFs" and how much they love each other.
Photo:
Instagram.com/kimkardashian
Gwyneth Paltrow and Stella McCartney
Since Gwyneth moved to the U.K. to live with then-husband Chris Martin, she struck up a fast and fierce friendship with British designer Stella McCartney. The two have remained close ever since, and even partnered up for an exclusive Stella collection on Gwynth's lifestyle site Goop.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Stella McCartney
Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning
Since they met on the set of the "Twilight" movie series, these two ladies have maintained their friendship off-camera too.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler
These two rocker babes have been friends for years, and there's no end in sight to their relationship, which always seems jolly when the two hit events together.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld
Of all the young women Taylor Swift befriends on a frequent basis, Hailee seems to be one of the most genuine. The two have been close for some time, and Steinfeld is often spotted on Taylor's arm at parties and out for shopping trips.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
Bella Thorne and Zendaya
These two met during their Disney stardom days, and remain close. They went to several Fashion Week shows together in 2014, gabbing and laughing together in the front row.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Rebeccca Minkoff
Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez
These two met and bonded during their days as rising Disney stars, and they remain close.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images