Celebrity Baby Names That Are (Gasp!) Totally Normal: A Comprehensive Guide

It’s not breaking news that celebrities have an uncanny knack for giving their kids
unnecessarily cruel and totally absurd uniquely quirky and brilliantly creative names along the lines of North West, Pilot Inspektor, Apple Blythe, Briar Rose, and Ace Knute.
While we all might snicker and wisecrack about stars’ penchant for getting away with naming their offspring after a fruit, an aerospace occupation, a compass point, a “Sleeping Beauty” princess, or a single-suit symbol found in a deck of cards, we’re not terribly surprised that they’ve opted to totally make up their own monikers. In fact, we’ve come to expect wild, weird, flowery, and just plain silly celebrity baby names.
What is surprising, however, is when a famous person has a baby and decides to give them a totally normal name.
In fact, when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were expecting, everyone thought they’d give their child a name that starts with “K.” At that point, we were kinda-sorta hoping they’d throw everyone for a serious loop and decide on something ho-hum like Karen or Kristen—a move we think would have gotten them even more press than names like North West and Saint West.
Another famous couple who gave their offspring a common name? The anything-but-common royals Kate Middleton and Prince William, whose tot is named George. Granted, they are royals, so giving their kid a name that’s silly, frivolous, or completely made up was out of the question, and the same normal mindset was applied to the couple’s second baby, Charlotte. Then there’s Anne Hathaway and Adam Schulman‘s baby, Jonathan.
In the spirit of normalcy, we decided to compile (and keep adding to) a list of celebrities who gave their kids—gasp!—totally normal names. Click through and let us know: Which name is your favorite?
Congratulations are in order to Anne Hathaway, who not only gave birth to a baby boy but also managed to keep it a secret for two solid weeks. Little Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman was born to Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, on March 24 in Los Angeles, E! News reports. The baby, who is destined to be a banker, doctor, or lawyer with that important-sounding name, is “extremely healthy,” a source told E! News.
Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch welcomed a son, Christopher, back in June.
Keira Knightley and her husband, British musician James Righton, welcomed a baby girl named Edie in May 2015.
In October 2015, Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford became parents to a baby girl who they named Evelyn.
In September 2014, Scarlett Johansson welcomed a baby girl with fiance Romain Dauriac, and chose to call her Rose Dorothy. No, the "Golden Girls" reference wasn't intentional.
In March 2015, country superstar Carrie Underwood welcomed a baby boy with husband Mike Fisher, and named him Isaiah Michael Fisher.
Shockingly, Christina Aguilera opted to name her son Max, whom she had in 2008 with ex-husband Jordan Bratman. Granted, she decided to give her second baby with fiance Matt Rutler a way more flowery name—Summer Rain—but she gets points for Max.
Speaking of handsome, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen named their two children Benjamin and Vivian—both totally ordinary names. Brady's son with actress Bridget Moynahan also has a common name: John.
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem opted to name their son Leo, who was born in January 2011, and will undoubtedly grow up to be very (very) handsome.
Model Alessandra Ambrosio and fiance Jamie Mazur named their son Noah, who was born in 2012. (The couple also has a daughter, Anja, which is a perfectly lovely name, but not quite as quotidien as Noah.)
Actors Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts have two sons, Alexander (born in 2007) and Samuel (born in 2008.)
Actress Amanda Peet and her husband David Benioff have two normally-named daughters named Frances (born in 2007) and Molly (born in 2010.) In fairness, we have to dock Peet a point for little Frances' middle name, which is Pen. As in the thing you write with.
Former "Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek and his second wife, Kimberly Brook, named their two children Olivia and Joshua. No word if his son is named after Van Der Beek's "Dawson's" co-star, Joshua Jackson.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. named their 3-year-old daughter Charlotte. They also have a son, Rocky, which isn't quite as common (and isn't short for anything, either.)
DJ, singer, and all around It-girl Solange Knowles married her husband Daniel Smith in 2004 (she was 17 years old and he was 19 years old) and quickly gave birth to a son named—wait for it—Daniel. Solange and her husband have since divorced, but their kid still has what might be the most normal celebrity-offspring name ever.
Actress Cynthia Nixon has three children and one of them is named Samantha. No, the others aren't called Carrie and Charlotte, but they are named Max and Charles.
Hottie actor Mark Wahlberg has four kids with wife Rhea Durham, and their names are nothing if not totally normal: Michael, Brendan, Ella, and Grace.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick gave their son the most normal name ever: James. They also stuck to fairly normal names for daughters Marion and Tabitha.
In 2010, Sandra adopted a baby boy whom she named Louis. Normal!
When supermodel Kate Moss had a daughter in 2002 with then-boyfriend Jefferson Hack, she choose to stick with a simple name: Lila Grace.
Elton John and husband David Furnish have two sons via a surrogate and chose to give them decidedly un-rock star names: Zachary (born in 2010), and Elijah (born 2013.)
Granted, their second child's name, Seraphina, is a little out there, but Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck went the normal route for their other two kids, naming them Samuel and Violet.
Funnyman Owen Wilson has a 1-year-old son with girlfriend Jade Duell, whom they named Robert Ford Wilson. How so very presidential. And normal.
Titanic star Kate Winslet is the mother of three children, two of which have very ordinary names: Mia, born in 2000, and Joe, born in 2003. She welcomed her third child, Bear, in 2013. At least 2/3 got lucky in the name game.
Comedian and actress Maya Rodolph and director husband Paul Thomas opted for four relatively normal names for their children: Pearl (2005), Lucille (2009), Jackson (2011), and Minnie (2013). We know, Pearl and Minnie are a stretch-- but at least they aren't named Apple.
KISS member Paul Stanley might be a rock god, but you'd never know it by the name of his kids: Evan (whom he had with his first wife in 1994), as well as Sarah, Emily, and Colin, all from his second marriage.
"Bones" actress Emily Deschanel and hubby David Hornsby welcomed a son in 2011, and decided to name him Henry.
In August 2014, Stacy Keibler and husband Jared Pobre welcomed their first daughter, and named her Ava Grace.
Colin Farrell has called his sons, James and Henry his "pride and joy," and blessed them with mainstream names.
Comedian, actor, musician and general bad-ass Jack Black and wife Tanya Haden welcomed sons Samuel (2006) and Thomas (2008).
Actor Ewan McGregor and wife, French production designer Eve Mavrakis, named their two biological children Clara and Esther. Clara was born in 1996 and Esther in 2001. The couple also have two adopted children, Jamyan and Anouk (who's names are definitely less common).
Actress Rachel Weisz welcomed her son Henry Chance in 2006 with then beau film director Darren Aronofsky.
Funny girl Tina Fey and husband Jeff Richmond have two daughters together with two normal names: Alice, born in 2005, and Penelope, born in 2011.
Felicity Huffman and husband William H. Macy have two daughters together, Sophia Grace and Georgia Grace, born in 2000 and 2002 respectively. In case you were wondering, we are kinda digging the same middle-name thing.
One of our favorite child stars turned adult stars, Jodie Foster, is the mother of two boys, Charles (1998) and Christopher (2001). Can't get much more ordinary than that.
Dennis Quaid is the father of three children, one of which is from his marriage to our favorite 90s movie star Meg Ryan, the other two are fraternal twins with his current wife. Their names are Jack, Thomas, and Henry. Points for normality Mr. Quaid!
Heather Locklear and ex-husband Richie Sambora have one daughter together, Ava Elizabeth, born in 1997. Ava is an aspiring model and actress (she is pretty gorg, we have to admit).
Susan Sarandon has two sons, Jack, born 1989 and Miles, born 1992. Both boys have very respectable, strong names.
Reigning Queen of the Big Screen, Meryl Streep, has four children with her husband Don Gummar: musician Henry (born 1979), actresses Mamie (born 1983) and Grace (born 1986), and model Louisa (born 1991). Apart from Mamie, Meryl and her hubby did a pretty good job of keeping their kids' names sub-extreme.
Courtney Love and late husband Kurt Cobain, despite their anything-but-normal lives and relationship, named their only daughter Frances-- a normal, if not conservative, name. Especially for rockstars. Frances was born in 1994, months before her father committed suicide.
Kiefer Sutherland has one daughter, sweetly names Sarah. The 24 star welcomed his daughter with then-wife Camelia Kath in 1988. Sarah Sutherland is an actress and currently is on the TV show Veep.
Michelle Pfeiffer and husband David Kelley gave birth to their son John in 1994.
Actress Diane Lane has one daughter with former husband Christopher Lambert, whom they named Eleanor. Eleanor was born in 1993, a year before her parents split.
Denzel Washington has four highly successful children with his wife of almost 32 years, Pauletta Pearson. John, born in 1984, is a former pro-football player with the Sacramento Mountain Lions. Katia, born in 1986, is a Yale graduate. Twins Olivia and Malcolm, born in 1991, are both involved in film, Olivia being an actress (she had a role in Lee Daniel's The Butler), and Malcom being a film studies major at Penn University. Perhaps their success is liked to their names?
Broadway Diva, Bette Midler, has one daughter, appropriately named Sophie, born in 1984.
Birdman star, and former Batman, Michael Keaton has one son, Sean, who was born in 1983. Although Keaton may not have one an Oscar this year, he did win at picking a strong name for his son.
Sigourney Weaver and husband Jim Simpson have one daughter, born in 1990, named Charlotte.
Harrison Ford aka Indiana Jones is the father of four children, all with pretty mainstream names. His sons are named Benjamin, Malcolm and Willard (we know, the last one is a little strange), and his daughter is named Georgia.
It's pretty safe to assume that anyone as eccentric as Arnold Schwarzenegger would name their children equally as eccentric names. But, for this body builder, turned actor, turned politician, normal names are kind of his thing. With his wife, Maria Shriver, Arnold has five kids. They are named Katherine (1989), Christina (1991), Patrick (1993), and Christopher and Joseph (1997).
Robert De Niro has a huge clan of 6 kids, both adopted, naturally born, or carried by a surrogate. They are named Drena, Aaron, Raphael, Julian, Helen, and Elliot, so 5 out of 6 being pretty normal. Drena is a bit of an outlier.
Sir Paul McCartney-- Beatle, legend, and father of three. His children are named Mary, Stella, and James. Why can't everyone be more like Paul and name their kids normal names?
Joan Rivers, the late comedian, has one daughter, Melissa.
Sir Sean Conner has one son with former wife, actress Diane Clinto, who they named Jason. Jason, born in 1963, is also an actor.
Bob Dylan, despite his rock and roll background, named his children pretty normally: Jesse (1966), Anna (1967), Samuel (1968), Jakob (1969), and Desiree (1986).