Completely Over-the-Top Celebrity Baby Gear We Can’t Stop Gawking At

Like everything else they do, when celebrities have babies, they spare no expense. In the world of star tots, there are definitely no dilapidated hand-me-down strollers or tie-dyed onesies (to mask the stains of the baby who previously wore them). This hallowed land includes things like strollers that cost upwards of a thousand dollars, cribs that look too fancy for an actual baby to sleep in, and magical detachable car seats that double as stroller tops, because—why not? If you have the dough, might as well make sure your kid is as comfortable as you are. We suppose.

We discovered that there is one stroller in particular that celebs favor—Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Jennifer Garner have all been spotted pushing babies in it, among other stars. Sure, it’s probably not realistic to make like a Kardashian and drop your rent on a baby carriage, but we can all dream (or roll our eyes, depending on your stance). Ahead, find our favorite baby gear of the rich and tiny.