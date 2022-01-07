Ashley Graham Just Gave Birth to Twin Boys 2 Years After Welcoming Her 1st Child With Her Husband

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars.

The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement read. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.”

In a message on their website, Archewell (which was named after their first child, son Archie Harrison, who was born in May 2019), Meghan and Harry thanked the love they received after the birth of Lili, who is named after the Duke of Sussex’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his late mother, Princess Diana. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the message read. “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

So who are the celebrity babies of 2022? Read on for all the stars, actors and singers who have given birth and welcomed kids so far this year.

Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham gave birth to twin boys with her husband, Justin Ervin, on January 7, 2022. “Just and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” Graham wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “I am taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG.” Graham and Ervin, who married in 2010, welcomed their first child together, a son named Isaac Menelik Giovanni, in 2020. “I learned how much love you have inside of you—this overwhelming love that made me look beyond everything that was happening in those really trying times. I had to stay focused on taking care of Isaac and myself. [Isaac] has no idea what’s going on—his reality is just us. This is a time where we can look back and say we got through it and we did it together,” Graham told Byrdie in 2021 about motherhood.

Michelle Kwan

Baby name: Kalista Belle

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announced in an Instagram post on January 5, 2022, that she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Kalista Belle. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan!” she captioned the post, which included a photo of Kalista Belle and a slideshow of Kwan’s growing baby bump. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever. This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I’m glad I never gave up. I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family & my ❤️ who I could not live without.”

She continued, “As people closest to me know, I’m always full of surprises and tend to keep my personal life private. And, I’ve wanted to share this happy news for many months but each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time. Each step of the way, I knew that there was still more time needed until I could hold her in my arms. Here’s a quick montage of the last 9 months to catch you all up:).” Kwan ended her post with a message to other mothers. “Also, I want to send my best to all the mom’s out there (as we all know, moms rule the world!). And, I wish anyone trying to conceive in any which way (ivf, iui, surrogacy, adoption and naturally) all the success and love. You’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you 🙏🏼” she wrote.