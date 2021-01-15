Stassi Schroeder & More Celebrities Who Have Welcomed Babies in 2021`

Hollywood just gets cuter and cuter, and the celebrity babies of 2021 are no exception. But before we talk about all the stars who have given birth or welcomed newborns in the past year, let’s look back at the celebrity babies born in 2020 because there sure were a lot of them.

2020 may be remembered as a dumpster fire, but for many stars, it marked a happy time where they became first-time parents or added new kids to their ever-growing families. In August 2020, Katy Perry became a first-time mom after she welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with partner Orlando Bloom. In September 2020, Perry went on a Twitter thread about how much she admires her mom now that she’s a parent. “Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full time job,” she wrote. “part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of “time off…” she’s coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol.” She continued, “Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!…Part 4. I love my job.”

Along with Perry, other first-time moms in 2021 include Lea Michele (who welcomed her first child with husband Zandy Reich in August 2020), Emma Roberts (who gave birth to her newborn with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in December 2020) and Nikki Bella (who gave birth to her son a day apart from her sister Brie Bella.) Who will be the stars who welcome kids this year? Meet the celebrity babies of 2021 ahead.

Vanderpump Rules‘ Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark

Vanderpump Rules alums Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark welcomed their first child together on January 7, 2021, at 6:57 p.m. PT, a rep told People. The couple named their daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose. The middle names, Charlie and Rose, were chosen in honor of Clark’s father and Schroeder’s grandmother respectively. According to People, the baby weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz. at the time of her birth and measured at 19 inches long.

“We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” the couple told People in a statement. “It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl.”

Ryan Guzman and Chrysti Ane

Actor Ryan Guzman and fiancée Chrysti Ane announced on January 7, 2020, that they are now parents to a second child. The two also share son Mateo Lopes Guzman, who was born in 2019. “Well world, I think it’s time I make a confession….I’ve been pregnant for basically this entire quarantine 😭😂. We welcomed our little lady Genevieve Valentina Guzman into the world today at 3:50 pm. Ry and I decided to be a little selfish this time around and keep this journey between us. I’m so happy we did that. It was so special,” Ane captioned a photo of her, Guzman and their newborn at the hospital.

Dancing With the Stars‘ Witney Carson & Carson McAllister

DWTS pro Witney Carson announced the birth of her first child with her husband, Carson McAllister, on January 4, 2021. Their son is named Kevin Leo. After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section… we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her newborn holding her finger.

Harry Potter‘s Devon Murray & Shannon McCaffrey

Harry Potter actor Devan Murray, who played Seamus Finnegan in the movie series, welcomed his first child with partner Shannon McAffrey on Saturday, January 2. Their son is named Cooper Michael Murray and weighed 6 lbs., 10 oz. at the time of his birth.

“Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz,” Murray captioned a photo of his newborn at the hospital. “Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end. It still hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy. I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I’m so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through. I can’t wait to have you both home. It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe ❤️🍼👶🏻.”