Every Celebrity Baby Who Has Been Born in 2018 Thus Far

by
As many of you know, babies are a big deal in Hollywood. They represent the next class of celebrities, especially if they have two famous parents. (Just look at astronomically famous kids like Blue Ivy Carter or Luna Stephens.) That’s why it seems like the world stops when a celebrity baby is born. And when it’s twins? Well, need we remind you of the Beyoncé baby apocalypse of 2017?

MORE: Every Celebrity Who Announced Their Pregnancy in 2018 Thus Far

To keep track of who’s joining the next A-list class, we’re keeping a running list of celebrity couples who welcomed newborns in 2018. For some celebrities, this newborn will join a big clan of siblings. For other celebrity couples, this baby will be their first. Whatever their story is, we’re still excited to see a new pint-size face in Hollywood. Check out every celebrity baby who has been born in 2018 thus far.

Parents: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Miles Thomas Stephens

Birthday: May 17, 2018

Sex: Boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family is growing, As expected, the model and social media queen announced the birth of her second child and first son, a baby boy named Miles Thomas, on Twitter. "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" Teigen tweeted, with a baby-bottle and happy-face emojis. Days later, she shared her first picture of her son and announced his name. "Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!" she wrote in the caption. Miles joins 2-year-old older sister Luna

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel
Parents: Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel

Name: Unknown

Birthday: Unknown

Sex: Boy

Miranda Kerr has become a second-time mom. The Victoria's Secret model, who has another child with her ex Orlando Bloom, weclomed a baby boy with her husband, Evan Spiegel in May. Kerr and Spiegel son joins 7-year-old older brother Flynn from Kerr's marriage to Bloom.

View this post on Instagram

Art imitates life #fifteenandpregnant @lifetimetv

View this post on Instagram

Art imitates life #fifteenandpregnant @lifetimetv

Parents: Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

Name: Unknown

Birthday: Unknown

Sex: Boy

Kirsten Dunst and her fiance Jesse Plemons welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May, according to Us Weekly. After rumors, Dunst confirmed that she was pregnant in January with a stunning pregnancy photoshoot with Rodarte.

Parents: Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah

Dana Isaiah Jr.

Birthday: May 2, 2018

Sex: Boy

Jordin Sparks is a mom. In May, the "American Idol" winner announced that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Dana Isaiah. Sparks's son was named Dana Isaiah Jr. after his dad. As revealed on her Instagram, the couple has nicknamed him DJ. According to People, baby was born at the 9:04 p.m. on May 2 at the Natural Birth Center & Women’s Wellness, Los Angeles. He weighed in at 8 lbs. 4.5 oz. and measured at 21½ inches at the time of his birth.

“It was miraculously beautiful,” Sparks told People. “Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined.”

 

Parent: Kristin Davis

Name: Unknown

Birthday: Unknown

Sex: Boy

Kristin Davis's family is growing. Journalist Marc Malkin revealed that the "Sex and the City" star welcomed her second child, a baby boy, recently through adoption. Davis's son joins 7-year-old older sister Gemma Rose, whom she adopted in 2011.

Parents: Kate Middleton & Prince William

Louis Arthur Charles

Birthday: April 23, 2018

Sex: Boy

The British royal family is growing. On April 23, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Louis Arthur Charles, at St. Mary's Hospital in London at 6 a.m. EST. Louis, who weighed 8 lbs. and 7 oz. at the time of his birth, joins 4-year-old older brother, George, and 2-year-old older sister, Charlotte. His official title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Parents: Coco Rocha & James Conran

Iver Eames Conran

Birthday: Unkonwn

Sex: Boy

Supermodel Coco Rocha and her husband, James Conran, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Iver Eames, in April. "The Face" judge announced the news on her Instagram with a picture of her cradling her newborn son, which she already made an Instagram for. "My baby boy, Iver Eames Conran. 7lbs 10oz of pure wonder. @iverconran," she captioned the Instagram. Rocha's baby boy joins 3-year-old older sister, Ioni Conrad.

View this post on Instagram

God blessed us 🙏🏻 Dios nos bendijo.

View this post on Instagram

God blessed us 🙏🏻 Dios nos bendijo.

Parents: Karla Souza & Marshall Trenkmann

Name: Unknown

Birthday: Unknown

Sex: Girl

"How to Get Away with Murder" actress Karla Souza and her husband and banker, Mashall Trenkmann, welcomed their first child. The Shondaland star, who kept her pregnancy a secret for her entire term, announced the news on her Instagram with two pictures. The first picture featured Souza with a baby bump with the caption, "So I have something to share with you guys." The second picture featured her with a baby girl, revealing that her daughter was already here. "God blessed us 🙏🏻 Dios nos bendijo," she captioned the picture.

Parents: Nicholas Hoult & Bryana Holly

Name: Unknown

Birthday: Unknown

Sex: Unknown

Nicholas Hoult is a dad. According to a source for People, the "Warm Bodies" actor, who previously dated Jennifer Lawrence, welcomed his first child with his girlfriend and lingerie model, Bryana Holly. "They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited,” the source said.

View this post on Instagram

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

View this post on Instagram

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

Parents: Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

True Thompson

Birthday: April 12, 2018

Sex: Girl

Khloé Kardashian, the third Kardashian-Jenner sister to be pregnant this year, has given birth. The reality star welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in April, TMZ confirmed.  The youngest Kardashian sister was accompanied by her sisters, Kourtney and Kim, her mom, Kris, and her best friend, Malika. Despite ongoing cheating allegations, Thompson was also there, TMZ reported.

Parents: Jamie Lynn Spears & Jamie Watson

Ivey Joan Watson

Birthday: April 11, 2018

Sex: Girl

Britney Spears's little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is a second-time mom. The former Nickelodeon star welcomed her second child, a daughter named Ivey Joan Watson, with her husband, Jamie Watson, in April. Ivey was born in Covington, Indiana and weighed 7 lbs and 8 oz. at the time of her birth. She was 19.5 inches in length. Ivey joins 9-year-old older sister, Maddie Briann.

“We are beyond excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl to our family!” Spears told People. “Her middle name, Joan, is to honor my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I’ve ever known.”

Parents: Rachel McAdams & Jamie Linden

Name: Unknown

Birthday: Unknown

Sex: Boy

"Mean Girls" actress Rachel McAdams and her boyfriend, screenwriter Jamie Linden, have welcomed their first child, Us Weekly reports. The couple, who never confirmed their pregnancy, were receently photographed with a baby boy, leading fans and news outlets to believe McAdams has given birth. Though the actress has never confirmed her pregnancy, many outlets reported that she was expecting in February.

Parents: Seth Meyers & Alexi Ashe

Axel Strahl Meyers

Birthday: April 8, 2018

Sex: Boy

Seth Meyers and his wife, Alexi Ashe, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Axel Strahl, on April 8. A day after, Meyers announced the big news on his talk show, "Late Night with Seth Meyers." He revealed that Axel was born in the lobby of his apartment after Alexi unexpectedly and quickly went into labor. By the time the New York Police Department arrived, the baby was born. However, the department helped cut the umbilical cord and provided towels to warm the baby until more helped arrived. The newborn joins 2-year-old other brother, Ashe Olson.

“I called 911 and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, ‘We’re about to have a baby—we’re having a baby—we had a baby,’ ” Meyers said.

View this post on Instagram

March 19th 2018: our Leoncino was born 🦁

View this post on Instagram

March 19th 2018: our Leoncino was born 🦁

Parents: Chiara Ferragni & Fedez

Leone

Birthday: March 19, 2018

Sex: Boy

Fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni—who is popularly known as The Blonde Salad on Instagram—welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with her fiance, rapper Fedez, in March. Ferragni named her baby, who was born in Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, Leone. Her nicname for him is Leo.

Parents: Eddie Redmayne & Hannah Bagshawe

Luke Richard Bagshawe Redmayne

Birthday: March 10, 2018

Sex: Boy

Eddie Redmayne's family grew by one. The Oscar winner and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, welcomed their second child, a boy named Luke Richard, in early March. Luke joins 21-month-old big sister, Iris.

“We’ve just about got to that stage when we’re beginning to get sleep and remember what that word means,” Redmayne said on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" before the birth of his son. “Getting prepped to go back into the trenches.”

Parents: Robin Thicke & April Love Geary

Mia Love Thicke

Birthday: February 22, 2018

Sex: Girl

Robin Thicke's family is growing. The "Blurred Lines" singer welcomed his second child, a daughter named Mia Love, with his girlfriend, April Love Geary, in February. Mia joins 7-year-old older brother Julian, whom Thicke shares with his ex-wife Paula Patton. The singer announced the big news with a video of him cradling his baby girl.

"On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love ❤!" he wrote.

Parents: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Geo Grace Levine

Birthday: February 15, 2018

Sex: Girl

Congratulations are in order for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. In February, the Maroon 5 frontman and Victoria's Secret model welcomed their second child, a daughter named Geo Grace, who joins 17-month-old older sister Dusty Rose. The mom of two announced the big news on Instagram with a cute picture of Geo's feet, revealing that she has Levine's toes.

"She’s got her dads toes 👼🏼," Prinsloo wrote.

Parents: Michael Phelps & Nicole Johnson

Beckett Richard Phelps

Birthday: February 12, 2018

Sex: Boy

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps’s family is growing. The 23-time gold medalist and his wife, Nicole Johnson, welcomed their second child, a son named Beckett, in February. Beckett joins 17-month-old older brother Boomer.

"Magical moments yesterday... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible!#familyof4now," Phelps wrote on Instagram.

 

Parents: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Vanessa Nadal

Francisco Miranda

Birthday: February 2, 2018

Sex: Boy

"Hamilton" star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, welcomed their second child, a son named Francisco, in January. Their newborn joins 3-year-old older brother Sebastian. In true musical fashion, Miranda announced the news on Twitter with some theater puns.

"Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission," he tweeted.

View this post on Instagram

stormi webster 👼🏽

View this post on Instagram

stormi webster 👼🏽

Parents: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Stormi Webster

Birthday: February 1, 2018

Sex: Girl

After months of intense fan speculation, Kylie Jenner announced that she was pregnant and had given birth to her first child, a daughter named Stormi, in February. The queen of social media, who shares her baby girl with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, announced the news on her Instagram with an 11-minute video detailing her pregnancy. Stormi was born at 4:43 p.m. and weighed 8 lbs 9 oz at the time of her birth.

“my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding," Jenner wrote in an Instagram apologizing to fans for keeping her pregnancy a secret.

 

Parents: Hillary Scott & Chris Tyrell

Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn Tyrell

Birthday: January 29, 2018

Sex: Twin girls

Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrell, grew their family by two when they welcomed twin daughters—Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn—in January. The happy news came two years after Scott suffered a miscarriage. The twins—who weighed 5.5 lbs and were 17 inches long at the time of their birth —join 4-year-old older sister Eisele Kaye.

"Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls. They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come. Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins," Scott wrote on Instagram.

Parents: Christina Perri & Paul Costabile

Carmella Stanley Costabile

Birthday: January 17, 2018

Sex: Girl

"Jar of Hearts" singer Christina Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Carmella Stanley Costabile, in January, just one month after they got married. Costabile shared the big news on his Instagram with a sweet black-and-white shot of his wife and their newborn.

"The greatest gift we’ve ever known !!! Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today. Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can’t stop crying!" he wrote.

 

Parents: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Chicago West

Birthday: January 15, 2018

Sex: Girl

After months of keeping their pregnancy under wraps, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, Chicago West, via gestational carrier. Chicago, whose nickname is "Chi," was born at 12:47 a.m. and weighed 7 lbs. 6 oz. at the time of her birth. She joins 2-year-old older brother Saint and 4-year-old older sister North.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister," Kim wrote on her website and app.

 

