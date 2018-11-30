9 Celebrity-Approved Gifts to Give Your Favorite People

The holidays are upon us, and it’s time to go shopping for your loved ones. Oftentimes, your favorite family members are the hardest ones to buy a gift for. We’ve got you covered with some celebrity-inspired and -approved ideas this holiday season.

Many celebrities are diving into the lifestyle category for their brands, so there are a lot of unique options to choose from. From Reese Witherspoon’s burgeoning business that caters to moms to the young entrepreneurs like Kylie Jenner, who has turned into a cosmetics mega-mogul—there is something out there for everyone.

Here’s a suggested list of some fun, quirky and outside-the-box items that are celebrity-approved for the hard-to-buy-for person in your life.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is the master of creating an incredible holiday list each and every year. The Oprah’s favorite things episode on her former talk show was the must-see show of the year. Winfrey is partnered up with Amazon to allow you to purchase all the items on her list, and they range from super-expensive to easily affordable.

Our pick is the TruMedic IS-4000 InstaShiatsu+ foot massager with heat ($199 at Amazon) for the person in your life who works on their feet all day and deserves a little. Winfrey even swears by it!

“When I tried this foot massager, I swear fireworks lit the sky, waves pounded against the shore, and a choir of angels sang,” she wrote on Oprah.com. “This is some powerful pampering.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop, always releases a very exclusive holiday list.While most of the items are beyond the average person’s wallet, she has thrown in a couple of fun and budget-friendly items this year.

For the gal who likes to unwind after a long day, check out the 24-pack of Wölffer No. 139 Dry Rosé Cider (available at a store near you) in a can. The sweet, light cider is reminiscent of a day in the Hamptons, exactly how Paltrow spends her summers.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has had a big year expanding her brand with her Becca makeup line collaboration, her Chrissy x Revolve clothing line and a follow-up recipe book, Cravings: Hungry for More ($17.99 at Amazon). Teigen is letting you know you don’t have to choose, just buy everything she’s selling.

John Legend

If you aren’t buying what Teigen is selling, maybe you want to purchase a holiday album from her husband, John Legend. His first Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas ($9.97 at Amazon or $10.99 at iTunes), is out and ready for downloading. He has an original song with Stevie Wonder called “What Christmas Means to Me,” along with all your traditional tunes to get you or your loved one in the holiday mood.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon took her brand, Draper James, to the next level by partnering up with Crate & Barrel Her holiday collection makes it easy to find the perfect host gift. There’s a cute wine bag ($20 at Crate & Barrel) or a set of 16 buffalo-check plaid beverage napkins ($10 at Crate & Barrel). Everything is preppy and perfectly Reese, so this should give you great ideas for a festive holiday.

Ryan Seacrest

A good skin care regimen is just as important for men as it is women. That’s what Ryan Seacrest wants to remind the gentlemen in your life of. His Polished for Men skin care line is a joint project with dermatologist Dr. Harold Lancer. It’s designed to make skin care simple and easy for men who don’t always make it a priority in their lives. Get your favorite guy everything he needs with the starter set ($48 at Polished by Dr. Lancer).

Kylie Jenner

Don’t ever question Kylie Jenner’s expertise when it comes to makeup. Her Kylie Cosmetics brand earned $420 million in an 18-month-period, and her products regularly sell out. Her new Chill Baby palette ($44 at Kylie Cosmetics) has already launched alongside the rest of her holiday collection. Scoop up the items quickly for your favorite high school or college student, because they will be gone before you know it.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar has made baking a more “natural and accessible” experience with her baking line, Foodstirs. The products are fun, colorful and filled with ingredients like fair-trade chocolate and chemical-free colors. This is the perfect item for someone who loves to bake with their kids or roommates. It’s an activity people can share together and the end results are delicious.

Britney Spears

If all else fails when it comes to your gift-giving strategy, buy that hard-to-please music fan in your life a ticket to Britney Spears’ new Las Vegas show. “Domination” is coming to the Park MGM in February 2019, and because it’s Spears, you know it will be epic.

This list should make your holiday shopping easier than ever. What celebrity-approved gift are you inspired to give this holiday season?

Originally posted on SheKnows.