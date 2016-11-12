10 Celebrities With Anxiety That Have Spoken Out

One of the worst things about anxiety is that it can make you feel alone—like you’re flawed in some way, and you’re the only one in the world experiencing such a feeling. And though celebrities aren’t usually great normalizers—if anything, they usually make everyone feel a little inferior, thanks to their multi-million-dollar homes and 24/7 glam squads—when they go on the record about their own struggles with mental health, it’s a good reminder that anxiety strikes everyone, regardless of what their bank statements might look like.

A couple of weeks ago on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner opened up about her paralyzing anxiety, and last week, her big sister Kim Kardashian talked about her own journey in facing her demons. And then the election happened, and now it seems like anxiety has reached fever pitch around the country. So, to honor what feels like a nationwide pastime right now, here are 10 celebrities who have spoken up about anxiety—and how they dealt with it.