50 Outfits That Prove Good Airport Style is Possible

50 Outfits That Prove Good Airport Style is Possible

50 Outfits That Prove Good Airport Style is Possible
Airports and killer style aren’t an obvious mix, but thanks to an eager pack of paparazzi waiting to snap photos of celebrities everywhere from New York to Los Angeles, we’re privy to what some of these style stars wear to catch flights—and let’s just say some of the outfits are damn good, leaving us inspired to dress just a bit better to sit on airplanes from now on.

A few style tricks to steal from the likes of Jessica Alba and Kendall Jenner for dressing for those long haul flights? Dressing well and comfortably is very much possible, pack a stylish scarf, which can double as a blanket, and great sunglasses are a definite must.

Scroll through the gallery above for 50 outfits that prove that great airport is very much possible.

Kate Bosworth.

Kourtney Kardashian.

Jessica Alba.

Chrissy Teigen.

Rita Ora.

Sofia Vergara.

Ashley Greene.

Kate Hudson.

Selena Gomez.

Kendall Jenner.

Ashley Olsen.

Jessica Alba.

Taylor Schilling.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Padma Ladshmi.

Allison Williams.

Alessandra Ambrosio.

Diane Kruger.

Zoe Saldana.

Kendall Jenner.

Candice Swanepoel.

Lily Aldridge.

Kate Hudson.

Dakota Johnson.

Kim Kardashian.

Rihanna.

Dianna Agron.

Rihanna.

Erin Heatherton.

Elizabeth Hurley.

Kristen Stewart.

Rita Ora.

Kate Beckinsale.

Reese Witherspoon.

Margot Robbie.

Kim Kardashian.

Jessica Alba.

Nicole Richie.

Bella Thorne.

Kendall Jenner.

Emmy Rossum.

Sienna Miller.

Felicity Jones.

Rita Ora.

Alessandra Ambrosio.

Diane Kruger.

Behati Prinsloo.

Heidi Klum.

Kylie Minogue.

Elle Fanning.

