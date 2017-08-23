StyleCaster
45 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Related

Doesn’t it seem like most celebs are born with talent running through their veins? That’s because they are. Even though it’s not always right up in our faces, nepotism in Hollywood is definitely alive and well. What we’re trying to say is, almost everyone who is a celebrity is in some way related to another person who is famous—and most we aren’t even aware of.

There are certain stars we know share a blood bond: Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dakota and Elle Fanning, Chris and Liam HemsworthJohn and Joan Cusack to name a few. However, there are other members of the Hollywood elite that are family, too—though their relationships aren’t quite as public.

Here, 45 celebrities you never knew were related.

Updated 8/23/2017.

Jessica Capshaw and Steven Spielberg
Relation: Step-daughter and step-father

Photo: WENN

Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard
Relation: Father and daughter

Photo: WENN

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson
Relation: Mother and daughter

Photo: WENN

Kate Middleton, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning
Relation: 21st cousins! Here's how.

Photo: WENN

Tom Cruise and William Mapother
Relation: First cousins

Photo: WENN

Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Nicolas Cage 
Relation: Cousins

Photo: WENN

Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts
Relationship: Aunt and neice

Photo: WENN

Mariel and Dree Hemingway
Relation: Mother and daughter

Photo: WENN

Quincy and Rashida Jones
Relation: Father and daughter

Photo: WENN

Lily Allen and Alfie Allen
Relation: Sister and brother

Photo: WENN

Edie Sedgwick and Kyra Sedgwick
Relation: First cousins, once removed

Photo: Getty; WENN

Liev Schreiber and Pablo Schreiber
Relation: Half-brothers

Photo: WENN; Netflix

Snoop Dogg and Brandy
Relation: First cousins

Photo: WENN

Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt
Relation: Nephew and uncle

Photo: WENN

Redfoo and Berry Gordy
Relation: Son and father

Photo: WENN

Zoey Deutch and Lea Thompson
Relation: Daughter and mother

Photo: WENN

Gavin Rossdale and Daisy Lowe
Relation: Father and daughter

Photo: WENN

Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz
Relation: Cousins. On the "Today" show, Al confirmed their grandfathers were cousins.

Photo: WENN

Shirley Maclaine and Warren Beatty
Relation: Sister and brother

Photo: WENN

Halle Berry and Sarah Palin
Relation: Unclear
"You wanna know who I’m related to?," Berry told Extra in 2012. "Sarah Palin… in some twisted way… somebody sent me this information that she was my distant [something]…"

Photo: WENN

Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy
Relation: First cousins

Photo: WENN

