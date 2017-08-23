Doesn’t it seem like most celebs are born with talent running through their veins? That’s because they are. Even though it’s not always right up in our faces, nepotism in Hollywood is definitely alive and well. What we’re trying to say is, almost everyone who is a celebrity is in some way related to another person who is famous—and most we aren’t even aware of.
There are certain stars we know share a blood bond: Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dakota and Elle Fanning, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, John and Joan Cusack to name a few. However, there are other members of the Hollywood elite that are family, too—though their relationships aren’t quite as public.
Here, 45 celebrities you never knew were related.
Updated 8/23/2017.
Jessica Capshaw and Steven Spielberg
Relation: Step-daughter and step-father
Photo:
WENN
Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard
Relation: Father and daughter
Photo:
WENN
Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson
Relation: Mother and daughter
Photo:
WENN
Kate Middleton, Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning
Relation: 21st cousins! Here's how.
Photo:
WENN
Tom Cruise and William Mapother
Relation: First cousins
Photo:
WENN
Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, and Nicolas Cage
Relation: Cousins
Photo:
WENN
Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts
Relationship: Aunt and neice
Photo:
WENN
Mariel and Dree Hemingway
Relation: Mother and daughter
Photo:
WENN
Quincy and Rashida Jones
Relation: Father and daughter
Photo:
WENN
Lily Allen and Alfie Allen
Relation: Sister and brother
Photo:
WENN
Edie Sedgwick and Kyra Sedgwick
Relation: First cousins, once removed
Photo:
Getty; WENN
Liev Schreiber and Pablo Schreiber
Relation: Half-brothers
Photo:
WENN; Netflix
Snoop Dogg and Brandy
Relation: First cousins
Photo:
WENN
Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt
Relation: Nephew and uncle
Photo:
WENN
Redfoo and Berry Gordy
Relation: Son and father
Photo:
WENN
Zoey Deutch and Lea Thompson
Relation: Daughter and mother
Photo:
WENN
Gavin Rossdale and Daisy Lowe
Relation: Father and daughter
Photo:
WENN
Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz
Relation: Cousins. On the "Today" show, Al confirmed their grandfathers were cousins.
Photo:
WENN
Shirley Maclaine and Warren Beatty
Relation: Sister and brother
Photo:
WENN
Halle Berry and Sarah Palin
Relation: Unclear
"You wanna know who I’m related to?," Berry told Extra in 2012. "Sarah Palin… in some twisted way… somebody sent me this information that she was my distant [something]…"
Photo:
WENN
Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy
Relation: First cousins
Photo:
WENN