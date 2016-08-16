A Guide to Celebrities Yawning, Because Why Not?

You’d think living a life that involves red-carpet appearances and multimillion dollar paychecks would mean celebrities such as Kate Moss and Miley Cyrus are rarely, if ever, afflicted with feelings of boredom, but these photos suggest otherwise.

We found snaps of Moss and Cyrus, plus actual royalty Kate Middleton and leader of the free world President Obama caught mid-yawn at the most inopportune times (like, while watching the Queen’s birthday parade in front of millions of people). Perhaps they were tired, over it, or maybe someone else simply yawned in front of them—it is contagious—but either way, they’re doing it and it’s weirdly entertaining.