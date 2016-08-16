A Guide to Celebrities Yawning, Because Why Not?

You’d think living a life that involves red-carpet appearances and multimillion dollar paychecks would mean celebrities such as Kate Moss and Miley Cyrus are rarely, if ever, afflicted with feelings of boredom, but these photos suggest otherwise.
We found snaps of Moss and Cyrus, plus actual royalty Kate Middleton and leader of the free world President Obama caught mid-yawn at the most inopportune times (like, while watching the Queen’s birthday parade in front of millions of people). Perhaps they were tired, over it, or maybe someone else simply yawned in front of them—it is contagious—but either way, they’re doing it and it’s weirdly entertaining.
In Miley's defense, this was an early morning appearance at EIF Revlon Run/Walk for Women in 2009.
Do you really blame Kate Middleton for getting a little over Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade? Seriously, it happens every single year.
Kate Moss, basically falling asleep at a restaurant in New York's West Village.
He may be making decisions that, you know, impact the entire world, but even US President Barack Obama couldn't help but yawn at the Warsaw NATO Summit this year in Poland.
Katie Holmes struggled with the early morning call time ahead of her "Good Morning America" appearance in 2013.
Being married to Paul McCartney does not guarantee a boredom-free existence, folks.
Jessie J, terrifying yawner, at the Brit Awards in 2012.
Peaches Geldof didn't even try to stifle this yawn during the Temperley Spring/Summer 2009 show during London Fashion Week.
Jessica Simpson's yawning face is actually terrifying.
Here's actress Lucy Liu finding the premiere of "Kill Bill Vol. II" utterly boring in 2004.
