Amazing Photos of 20 Celebrities at the Women’s March on Washington

Photo: Getty

Chrissy Teigen loves Twitter, but she’s been more active than ever on the platform in the past 24 hours, tweeting up a firestorm. Girlfriend skipped Sundance (and supporting husband John Legend) to head to our nation’s capital today for the Women’s March on Washington, along with many, many other celebrities.

We rounded up the best photos of the march today to keep you in the loop about how the stars stood up and fought for women’s rights—a.k.a. human rights—today in Washington and across the nation. If you couldn’t be there (or even if you were there, but missed them), click through to discover some of the most inspiring images of the march.

1 of 18

Chloë Grace Moretz

Photo: Getty

Sophia Bush, Uzo Aduba, and America Ferrera

Photo: Getty

Katie Couric

Photo: Getty

Emily Ratajkowski

Photo: instagram / @cassandragrey

Chrissy Teigen

Photo: Getty

Katy Perry

Photo: Getty

Madonna

Photo: Getty

Chelsea Handler

Sophia Bush and Gloria Steinem

Photo: Getty

Amy Schumer

Photo: Getty

Scarlett Johansson and Cher

Photo: Getty

Jessica Chastain

Photo: Getty

Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham

Photo: instagram / @amyschumer

Alicia Keys and Janelle Monáe

Photo: Getty

Ashley Judd

Photo: Getty

Sophia Bush and Amy Schumer

Photo: Getty

Gloria Steinem and Madonna

Photo: Getty

Amy Schumer and America Ferrera

Photo: instagram / @amyschumer

