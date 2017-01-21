Amazing Photos of 20 Celebrities at the Women’s March on Washington

Chrissy Teigen loves Twitter, but she’s been more active than ever on the platform in the past 24 hours, tweeting up a firestorm. Girlfriend skipped Sundance (and supporting husband John Legend) to head to our nation’s capital today for the Women’s March on Washington, along with many, many other celebrities.

We rounded up the best photos of the march today to keep you in the loop about how the stars stood up and fought for women’s rights—a.k.a. human rights—today in Washington and across the nation. If you couldn’t be there (or even if you were there, but missed them), click through to discover some of the most inspiring images of the march.