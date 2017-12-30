StyleCaster
Proof that ‘Woman-Spreading’ Is the Celebrity Instagram Trend that Will Take Over 2018

Proof that ‘Woman-Spreading’ Is the Celebrity Instagram Trend that Will Take Over 2018

Proof that ‘Woman-Spreading’ Is the Celebrity Instagram Trend that Will Take Over 2018
Photo: STYLEACASTER/Getty Images

You might have noticed, but something awesome is happening on Instagram right now: woman-spreading. If the term doesn’t sound familiar to you, peep the Instagrams of stars like Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and dozens of other women who are spreading their legs for the sake of smashing the patriarchy and taking a killer Instagram.

The pose is simple: Women spread their legs (whether crouched down, sitting in a chair, or standing straight) to mimic the rampant man-spreading that happens on busses, benches, and other public spaces. It’s brilliant, really, and an Instagram trend we’re sure will take over 2018. To inspire your own woman-spreading ‘gram, we’ve collected selfies from stars like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. Check them out, ahead, and we’ll see you on the other side of the camera.

1 of 20
View this post on Instagram

lemon colored vans

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Hailey Baldwin
Solange
Dua Lipa
CIAO NYC🛫🛫🛫

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

Elsa Hosk
About that food truck life

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Emily Ratajkowski
Rihanna
Sofia Richie
#ChrissyxREVOLVE coming soon!!! @revolve

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Chrissy Teigen
i'm just living

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

Kaia Gerber
office space

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

Martha Hunt
i'll remember you in the blue skies🤞🏼

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Bella Hadid
Jennifer Lopez
Selena Gomez
gang

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner
Throwback .. 🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian
i’m custom

A post shared by babyhaim (@babyhaim) on

Alana Haim
Bella Thorne
Olivia Culpo
Taking in the Ganges River

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

Shay Mitchell

