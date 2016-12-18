StyleCaster
An Ode to 25 Celebrities with Red Hair

Ah, red hair, how do we love thee? Let us count the ways. As in, literally count them, from one to 25, which is how many celebrities made it to our all-time-best-red-hair-of-the-ages list. From perennial redheads Christina Hendricks and Debra Messing to fair weather gingers RihannaKylie Jenner, and January Jones (who knew?!), we found the best carrottops of them all for some auburn hair inspo of your dreams.

MORE: Kylie Jenner Debuts (Really, Really) Red Hair

Though most celebs eventually go back to their, uh, roots—blonde, brown, black—it seems as though just about everyone has given ginger a spin, at least for a little while. Ahead, find our very favorite pics of celebs who are all red hair, all the time—or at least have dipped their toe into the redhead pool for a spell.

MORE: Christina Aguilera Just Dyed Her Hair Very, Very Red

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera
Rihanna
Rihanna
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Isla Fisher
Isla Fisher
Grace Coddington
Grace Coddington
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon
Lil' Kim
Lil' Kim
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
January Jones
January Jones
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Liv Freundlich
Liv Freundlich
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan
Christina Hendricks
Christina Hendricks
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne
Karen Elson
Karen Elson
Emma Stone
Emma Stone
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys
Ciara
Ciara
Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner

