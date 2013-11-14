10 Big Stars Whose Success Was Trumped By Their More-Famous Partner

When it comes to fame, there are some couples — like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt or Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — who share the same level of success. Other couples usually have one partner who’s much more famous than the other. What’s really interesting, however, is when that balance of fame starts tipping in the other direction.

When Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom recently announced their split, we couldn’t help but wonder if a shift in fame was responsible for the relationship’s demise. Bloom was already a successful actor when he met the relatively unknown Kerr in 2007, but today she’s the more successful one.

Other couples who faced a similar situation included Chad Lowe and Hilary Swank, Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley, and Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson.

