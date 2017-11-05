20 Celebrities Who You Didn’t Know Had Freckles

Freckles are some of the most common beauty marks you’ll find on a person. Yet, it’s difficult to name at least a dozen celebrities off the top of your head who have them. In between heavy makeup and flashy red-carpet lighting, it’s hard for the the natural sun-kissed marks to peek through. Even in Instagram selfies, it seems like most celebrities smooth out their freckles with an even-toned foundation.

And though, of course, it’s everyone’s choice to wear makeup however they want, it’s still refreshing to open up our Instagram feed and see a rare freckle-filled selfie from stars like Demi Lovato, Kylie Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski. There’s nothing wrong with caking on the makeup. But there’s nothing wrong with leaving your freckles exposed either. They’re beauty marks and should be perceived as just that: beauty. Ahead, take a look at 20 celebrities who embraced their natural reddish freckles in gorgeous makeup-free and minimal-makeup selfies.