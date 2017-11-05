StyleCaster
Share

20 Celebrities Who You Didn’t Know Had Freckles

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Celebrities Who You Didn’t Know Had Freckles

by
20 Celebrities Who You Didn’t Know Had Freckles
20 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Freckles are some of the most common beauty marks you’ll find on a person. Yet, it’s difficult to name at least a dozen celebrities off the top of your head who have them. In between heavy makeup and flashy red-carpet lighting, it’s hard for the the natural sun-kissed marks to peek through. Even in Instagram selfies, it seems like most celebrities smooth out their freckles with an even-toned foundation.

MORE: 13 Unique and Inspiring Instagram Beauties You Should be Following

And though, of course, it’s everyone’s choice to wear makeup however they want, it’s still refreshing to open up our Instagram feed and see a rare freckle-filled selfie from stars like Demi Lovato, Kylie Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski. There’s nothing wrong with caking on the makeup. But there’s nothing wrong with leaving your freckles exposed either. They’re beauty marks and should be perceived as just that: beauty. Ahead, take a look at 20 celebrities who embraced their natural reddish freckles in gorgeous makeup-free and minimal-makeup selfies.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
Emily Ratajkowski
View this post on Instagram

Freckle face kinda day🦂

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

View this post on Instagram

Freckle face kinda day🦂

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

Ashley Graham
Demi Lovato
Kylie Jenner
View this post on Instagram

👶🏽

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

View this post on Instagram

👶🏽

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner
View this post on Instagram

#babycheetah photobomb #noteveryday @bronxzoo

A post shared by Lucy Liu (@lucyliu) on

View this post on Instagram

#babycheetah photobomb #noteveryday @bronxzoo

A post shared by Lucy Liu (@lucyliu) on

Lucy Liu
Zoë Kravitz
Tyra Banks
Kesha
View this post on Instagram

🌈🥀🌾🌻🌹🌵

A post shared by @ ellenpage on

View this post on Instagram

🌈🥀🌾🌻🌹🌵

A post shared by @ ellenpage on

Ellen Page
Olivia Munn
View this post on Instagram

This is 40. 🍾🎂🎉🎈

A post shared by Rashida Jones (@rashidajones) on

View this post on Instagram

This is 40. 🍾🎂🎉🎈

A post shared by Rashida Jones (@rashidajones) on

Rashida Jones
View this post on Instagram

Love you #Istanbul 😘💗☀️

A post shared by Erin Heatherton (@erinheathertonlegit) on

View this post on Instagram

Love you #Istanbul 😘💗☀️

A post shared by Erin Heatherton (@erinheathertonlegit) on

Erin Heatherton
Gwyneth Paltrow
Alicia Keys
View this post on Instagram

freckles out to play

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

View this post on Instagram

freckles out to play

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Bella Hadid
Beyoncé
Emma Watson
Gabrielle Union
View this post on Instagram

☀️ #secretweapon ☀️

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

View this post on Instagram

☀️ #secretweapon ☀️

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

Elsa Hosk

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Spot Treatments That Clear up Breakouts Fast

10 Spot Treatments That Clear up Breakouts Fast
  • Emily Ratajkowski
  • Ashley Graham
  • Demi Lovato
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Kendall Jenner
  • Lucy Liu
  • Zoë Kravitz
  • Tyra Banks
  • Kesha
  • Ellen Page
  • Olivia Munn
  • Rashida Jones
  • Erin Heatherton
  • Gwyneth Paltrow
  • Alicia Keys
  • Bella Hadid
  • Beyoncé
  • Emma Watson
  • Gabrielle Union
  • Elsa Hosk
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share