10 Celebrities You Might Not Know Have Famous Parents

Before they were established celebrities, stars like Lily Collins and Kate Hudson were simply unknowns tagging along with their parents to A-list events and red carpets. While it’s widely known that Kaia Gerber is the daughter of Cindy Crawford or that Brooklyn Beckham is the son of David and Victoria Beckham, there are a slew of celebrity children who have worked so tirelessly to make a name for themselves in Hollywood that they have almost shed the legacies of the famous parents who were there before them.
And while we’re sure these A-list moms and dads gave their little ones wise words about the biz growing up, there are no claims of nepotism here. These celebrities clearly worked hard on their own to get to where they are today. Still, it doesn’t hurt to pay homage to the famous family members who raised them. Peek at 10 celebs who have famous parents—though you might not be aware of it—ahead.
Dakota Johnson
Before she broke out in Hollywood—and among romance novel fans—as Anastasia Steele in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" franchise, Johnson was known as the daughter of Golden Globe-winning actress Melanie Griffith and "Miami Vice" actor Don Johnson.
Kate Hudson
Long before Hudson earned an Oscar nomination for "Almost Famous" and became a veteran on the rom-com circuit, her parents were in the industry. Her mom is Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn, who has starred in classics like "First Wives Club" and "Private Benjamin," while her stepdad is Kurt Russell, whose acting credits include "The Fast and the Furious" films and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Lily Collins
Growing up, as an aspiring writer, Collins vowed to never use her dad's name to land her a job. Now, as an actress with a Golden Globe nomination and numerous films under her belt, Collins seems to have built an impressive career for herself—without riding on her father's coattails. Who is her dad, you ask? "Against All Odds" singer Phil Collins, who boasts seven Grammys, two Golden Globes, and one Oscar. Collins may not be as decorated as her dad, but she still has time.
Allison Williams
Williams is widely known among millennials as Marnie Michaels on HBO's "Girls." But, growing up, the actress was simply the daughter of television journalist Brian Williams, who has been the host of MSNBC's "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams" since 2016.
Riley Keough
Keough is the daughter of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough. However, Keough's big-name family members are her grandparents, "Dallas" actress Priscilla Presley and—wait for it—rock 'n roll icon Elvis Presley. Though Keough doesn't seem to have the same pipes as her grandpa, she seems to be doing just fine in her acting career. This year, she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role on Starz's "The Girlfriend Experience."
Liv Tyler
The "Lord of the Rings" actress was 8 years old when she found out that her biological father was Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler. Her mother, model Bebe Buell, raised Tyler as the daughter of her longtime boyfriend, Todd Rundgren, while keeping her brief affair with the musician a secret. Eventually, the news came out and Tyler changed her last name from "Rundgren" to what it is today.
Laura Dern
With a handful of Oscar nominations and a slew of hit shows (including HBO's "Enlightened" and "Big Little Lies"), it's easy to forget that Dern's father is an actor just as successful as she is. Before her breakout role in "Jurassic Park" in 1993, Dern was known as the daughter of Hollywood icons Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.
Emma Roberts
Before landing a role as Ryan Murphy's muse in "American Horror Story" and "Scream Queens," Roberts was just the daughter of "Dark Knight" actor Eric Roberts—or, you know, the niece of her Oscar-winning aunt, Julia Roberts.
Bryce Dallas Howard
The "Jurassic World" actress comes from a long line of Hollywood royalty. Not only is her dad "The Da Vinci Code" director Ron Howard, but her godfather is Henry Winkler, who starred on "Happy Days" as Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli with with her dad.
Angelina Jolie
These days, Jolie is undoubtedly a celebrity on her own, with an Oscar and numerous magazine covers to prove it. But before she made a name for herself in Hollywood, her dad, Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, did it first. In 1978, Voight won an Academy Award for his role as a war veteran in "Coming Home." Currently, he stars on Showtime's "Ray Donovan."
