10 Celebrities Whose Moms Are Brilliant—and Embarrassing—on Social Media

If the day your mom joined Facebook–and subsequently clogged your newsfeed by sharing absolutely every link she found–was a stressful one for you, you’re not alone. Celebrities also suffer from moms-on-social-media syndrome, enduring endless comments and posts from the very public profiles belonging to–you guessed it–their mothers.

Some moms, like Lorde‘s, are cool online (she’s all fancy parties, sparkly boots and gaucho pants), while others are pigging-backing off their kid’s fame for their own social media success. (Miranda Kerr’s mom, for example, is now a major health Instagrammer and brand ambassador in Australia.)

Others are using social media the textbook way: To embarrass their kids. Take Seth Rogen‘s mom: Her admissions that she’s “not that good at Twitter” and her demands for Seth to call her prove she’s perhaps the funniest clueless parent on Twitter.

Here, we rounded up some celebrities whose moms are making social media their mission. Keep scrolling to meet the parents:

Sandy Rogen, mom to Seth Rogen.

i am trying to tweet a picture and i can't. and if you answer me i can't figure out how to see it. seth call me. — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) October 13, 2014

Kris Jenner, mom to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie.

Trisha Malik, mom to Zayne Malik from One Direction.

Best x-factor I've ever watched since the boys were on!!! Glad simones back😱🙏xxx!!! — Trisha Malik (@TrishMalik) September 6, 2014

Sonya Yelich, mom to Lorde.

Tish Cyrus, mom to Miley Cyrus.

Tina Simpson, mom to Jessica Simpson.

Eric got carried away with his swaddling skills! @TinaSimpson pic.twitter.com/WQ86LzkqL7 — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 12, 2013

Liz Hemmings, mom to Luke Hemmings from 5 Seconds of Summer.

Joan Grande, mom to Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande delivers a grand spectacle at sold-out Independence Events Center http://t.co/IRuVy2LPHC — Joan Grande (@joangrande) February 26, 2015

Therese Kerr, mom to Miranda Kerr.

Anne Cox, mom to Harry Styles.