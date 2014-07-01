12 Awesomely Bad Novels Written by Celebrities

When a celebritiy writes a tell-all or autobiography, it’s not terribly shocking. After all, who better to illustrate behind-the-scenes drama and offer Hollywood scoop? However, it seems more and more young stars are forgoing non-fiction in favor of writing novels that are usually awesomely bad, campy, and total beach reads.
Ironically, most celebrity-published novels just happen to have a plot that mirrors their own life like Lauren Conrad‘s L.A. Candy and Nicole Richie‘s The Truth About Diamonds, which might as well have been labeled as an autobiography. By doing this, readers get an inside look at some experiences these celebs have gone through without them actually saying it was them.
We’ve rounded up some of the most famous celebrity novels from Hilary Duff‘s Elixir to Modelland by Tyra Banks, and—while most were penned with the help of heavy-handed ghost writers, some were actually written by the celebrity themselves like Palo Alto by James Franco.
Click through the slideshow to see 12 celebrities who wrote novels, and let us know which ones you’ve already read, and which are on your summer reading list.
By: Hilary Duff
Title: Elixir
Year Released: 2010
Plot: Clea Raymond—the daughter of a renowned surgeon and a prominent Washington DC politician—has grown to be a talented photojournalist who takes refuge in a career that allows her to travel to the most exotic parts of the world. But after Clea’s father disappears while on a humanitarian mission, Clea’s photos begin to feature eerie, shadowy images of a strange and beautiful man—a man she has never seen before. When fate brings Clea and this man together, they have an immediate connection and as they grow closer, they try and figure out the mystery behind her father’s disappearance. Together they race against time to unravel their pasts in order to save their lives—and their futures.
Sample Sentence: "How dare he? After what we did last night, how the hell dare he? If he was my soulmate, my soul needed to develop better taste.”
By: Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian
Title: Dollhouse
Year Released: 2011
Plot: Kamille, Kassidy and Kyle Ramerosare three normal sisters who are the heart and soul of their family. After their mother remarried a famous baseball player, they gained two more sisters and life is all good and fun until overnight, the sisters become super famous and their lives change. Now they're followed by paparazzi, on magazine covers and signing autographs. The story follows the sisters on their difficult life in the spotlight.
Sample Sentence: "And guess what, Kass? He wants me to do a test shoot! You know what that is, right? It's a professional photo shoot so he can get sample pictures of me to sent to, like, advertising agencies. Advertising agencies that work for fashion designers and makeup companies and stuff. I'm gonna be a model!"
By: Joan Rivers
Title: Murder at the Academy Awards
Year Released: 2009
Plot: A just-back-from-rehab starlet drops dead while entering the Academy Awards, and the only ones who can solve the crime are Maxine Taylor and her daughter Drew (who obviously represent Joan Rivers and her daughter Melissa).
Sample Sentence: "Dr. Bob and I met ten years ago when I needed a little woork done. By work, I hope you understand I mean 'enhancement.' And by enhancement, I hope you realized I'm talking plastic surgery."
By: Tyra Banks
Title: Modelland
Year Released: 2011
Plot: The main character, Tookie De La Creme (yes, we're serious) is invited to attend a legendary boarding school, Modelland, for the chance to join the "Intoxibellas", the most celebrated models in the world. She meets a plus-size girl and a an albino girl and together the form a strong bond as they go through boarding school together. Throughout the story, the trio tries to figure out why a mysterious impostor seems to want nothing more than for them to be gone.
Sample Sentence: “He followed the sweet scent not of blood orange, but of the pancreas and thymus glands that lived within one particular platinum-headed Unica, and he resumed his trek to Modelland.”
By: Lauren Conrad
Title: L.A. Candy series
Year Released: 2009
Plot: The novel follows Jane Roberts, a young woman who has recently moved to Los Angeles. After working for an event company, she eventually gets her own reality show called L.A. Candy. The story tells the ups-and-downs of Jane's life as a reality show star.
Sample Sentence: “Love...who needed love? As long as she had her books and her friends and an occasional hookup, she was perfectly content.”
By: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
Title: A Shore Thing
Year Released: 2010
Plot: Giovanna Spumanti and her cousin Isabella are going to have the sexiest summer ever at the Jersey Shore. The story follows the pair as they adventure in the Jersey shore—eventually becoming local celebrities.
Sample Sentence: "You don't have to do this," said Gia. "If a guy got date-rapey on me, I'd hide in bed for three days."
By: Nicole Richie
Title: The Truth About Diamonds
Year Released: 2005
Plot: The Truth About Diamonds is the story of Chloe Parker, a rock royalty princess and member of Hollywood's elite. After being adopted into a music superstar's life, immediately she goes from rags to riches. After getting the chance to become a spokesmodel for a national ad campaign, Chloe reaches superstardom overnight.
Sample Sentence: "'Even if they just used the same commercial over and over on MTV, you'd probably get lots of exposure,' Mikela pointed out. It was the middle of the night, and she was sitting in public in a white bikini with stilettos. Mikela knew about exposure."
By: Britney & Lynne Spears
Title: A Mother's Gift
Year Released: 2001
Plot: The story follows a 14-year-old girl named Holly Faye Lovell from a tiny, rural town in Mississippi who gets accepted as a scholarship student into the exclusive Haverty School of Performing Arts. The story revolves around Holly's life in Haverty—where she's the poorest student—and her relationship with her mother, Wanda.
Sample Sentence: "Oh Holly, I'm so miserable," sniffed Ditz. "I may be rich, but my parents don't love me. How I envy the poor but honest closeness of your family."
By: Pamela Anderson
Title: Star Struck
Year Released: 2005
Plot: Star Wood Leigh is star struck in life and love. After marrying a rock 'n' roll bad boy, a chain of events triggers that changes both their lifes. The story follows Star on her journey through the dark side of life, love, and celebrity stardom as the world's most unintentional superstar.
Sample Sentence: "Star stared at the revolver in her hand. She'd never even touched a gun before, but here she was, naked except for a pair of Gucci boots, a strange diamond ring and a gun welded to her hand."
By: Naomi Campbell
Title: Swan
Year Released: 1994
Plot: Swan, a leading super-moel, doesn't want to life the model life anymore. The search s one for a new model to replace Swan in a cosmetics contract worth millions. Five girls are competing for the position then one man steps forward with an ambition of his own and Swan may lose everything.
By: Kendall and Kylie Jenner
Title: Rebels: City of Indra
Year Released: 2014
Plot: This is the thrilling dystopian story about two super-powered girls who embark on a journey together. In a world far in the future, in the great city of Indra, there are two faces: a beautiful paradise floating high in the sky and a nightmare world of poverty carved into tunnels beneath the surface of the earth.
Sample Sentence: "'Lovely to make your acquaintance, Lady Ingrasol,' I say to my partner. 'Indeed, the weather is divine. I do so enjoy these summer evenings. And do tell, what is the progress on your lavish garden?'"
By: James Franco
Title: Palo Alto
Year Released: 2014
Plot: Palo Alto is a collecton of stories written by James Franco tracing the lives of a good of teenagers as they experiment with vices of all kinds, struggle with their families and one another.
Sample Sentence: “Barry had done it with her, the girl I loved, and it had meant nothing to him; Tanya would die and no one would care; and there were billions of bodies alive on earth and they would all be buried and ground into dirt; and Picasso was a master at age sixteen and I was a perfect shit.”