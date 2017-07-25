10 Celebrity Moms Who Shut Down Mommy-Shamers

These days, it seems like a right of passage into celebrity motherhood is when a harmless Instagram post gets dissected by about a bajillion anonymous trolls. Yes, we’re talking about the the Internet’s dreaded mommy-shamers, who somehow find a reason to criticize just about everything—from kissing your kids on the lips to wearing a goddamn bikini. (Yes, that happened.)
But you didn’t think these famous moms would take the mommy-shaming lying down, did you? They may brush plastic surgery rumors and acting criticism off their shoulders, but there is one thing Internet trolls best know not to mess with: their kids. Click through for 10 celebrity moms who epically shut down mommy-shamers.
Kim Kardashian
Since she became pregnant with her first child North West, now 4, Kim Kardashian has come under fire with mommy-shamers for the most ridiculous reasons. Along getting hate for allegedy faking her pregnancy (yeah, we're confused too), Kardashian—who also parents 1-year-old son Saint with husband Kanye West—has recently battled criticism that she snorted cocaine in her children's presence and dressed her daughter in a corset.
She had the best response for the former in which she explained that the supposed cocaine wasn't cocaine, but sugar dust. Oh, and she caused the mommy-shamer to delete their account, too. All in a day's work.
“I do not play with rumors like this so I’m gonna shut it down real quick. That’s sugar from our candy mess from dylan’s candy shop,” she tweeted.
Photo:
Getty Images
Mila Kunis
You'd think we were past mommy-shaming for breastfeeding in public, but here we are. In July 2016, Mila Kunis opened up about the hate she received for breastfeeding her children—8-month-old son Dmitri and 2-year-old daughter Wyatt—in public.
"There were many times where I didn't bring a cover with me, and so I just did it in a restaurant, in the subway, in the park, at airports and in planes. Why did I do it in public? Because I had to feed my child. She's hungry," Kunis, who parents her children with husband Ashton Kutcher told Vanity Fair.
She added, "It's so not a sexual act. I think it's unfortunate that people are so hard on women who choose to do it and do it in public. If it's not for you, don't look."
Photo:
Getty Images
Kristin Cavallari
With three kids—4-year-old son Camden, 3-year-old son Jaxon, and 1-year-old daughter saylor—Krisstin Cavallari has been in the mom game for quite a while. But that hasn't stopped the mommy-shamers from targeting her.
On Fourth of July 2016, the "Laguna Beach" star, who shares her kids with husband Jay Cutler, came under fire from mommy-shamers who criticized one of her son's weight after she Instagrammed a photo of him with his bones visible. Cavallari hit back with her own snarky response to let mommy-shamers know that she does feed her kids and for them to mind their own business.
"Yep, I starve my children," she wrote. "Just blocked the most people I've ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha."
Photo:
Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale
In June, Kate Beckinsale posted a harmless video of her partying it up, but yet mommy-shamers still found a way to put her down. Commenters accused the actress of being a bad mom for partying instead of being at home to take care of her kids. Fact: Beckinsale only has one daughter, Lily Sheen, who is 18. Of course, she quickly shut the mommy-shamers down.
"What's amazing is it is no longer the 18th century so now that my one child is grown I don't have to stay home (while she's out with her own friends) playing the pianoforte, getting consumption, or trying to secure her a marriage," she wrote in the comments. "But thank you for the quaint blast from the past . Oh, and I can vote now too! YAY."
Photo:
Getty Images
Jada Pinkett
Though Jada Pinkett has Will Smith on her side to help parent son Jaden, 19, and daughter Willow, 16, the actress has received the bulk of the heat for her children's actions. In 2012, Pinkett was mommy-shamed for allowing Willow to shave her head into a buzz cut. Not having people shame her and her daughter, Pinkett took to Facebook with the most perfect response on societal beauty standards.
"This is a world where women, girls are constantly reminded that they don't belong to themselves; that their bodies are not their own, nor their power or self determination," she wrote. "Willow cut her hair because her beauty, her value, her worth is not measured by the length of her hair. Even little girls have the RIGHT to own themselves and should not be a slave to even their mother's deepest insecurities, hopes and desires."
Photo:
Getty Images
Hilary Duff
In December 2016, Hilary Duff was mommy-shamed for unfortunately something Victoria Beckham and Kourtney Kardashian have fallen prey to too: kissing your kids on the lips. She received heat after posting an Instagram photo of smooching her son 5-year-old son Luca Cruz on the mouth at Disneyland. But, like the badass mom she is, she had no qualms with shutting the shamers down.
"For anyone commenting that a kiss on the lips with my four-year-old is 'inappropriate' go ahead and click a quick unfollow with your warped minds and judgment," she wrote in the comments.
Photo:
Getty Images
Halle Berry
Like most celebrity parents, Halle Berry is also protective of her children. So when an Instagram commenter didn't understand why the Oscar-winning actress didn't posted photos with her kids—9-year-old daughter Nahla and 3-year-old son Maceo—she had to speak up.
"I've noticed you have said this several times now so let me be clear — I'm not at all ashamed of [my] children. I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children," Berry wrote on her Instagram.
She continued, "When they grow and they're of age and they want [to] share their images on the internet, that will be for them to decide, not me. Feel me? Have a beautiful day."
Photo:
Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
Since giving birth to her 1-year-old daughter Luna in April 2016, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and dad John Legend have beeen somewhat of an inseparable trio. However, even the parents need a night out once and a while.
The model was mommy-shamed in April 2016 when she went out to dinner with Legend just a couple weeks after Luna was born. Teigen spoke out about the mommy-shaming on "Good Morning America" a few weeks later in which she explained that the couple were only gone for an hour. Legend also chimed in on how shaming is alway directed to moms and never dads. "Funny there's no dad-shaming," she said. "When both of us go out to dinner, shame both of us so Chrissy doesn’t have to take it all. We'll split it."
Teigen was mommy-shamed again in October for the way she held Luna. The reaction spurred her epic tweet in which she said that she is "a proud shamer of mommy shamers."
Photo:
Getty Images
Blac Chyna
While Blac Chyna was pregnant with her daughter Dream, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian, the former model slammed for not glamming herself up during the nine months. (Um, she was pregnant. Hello?) Not having the mommy-shaming, Chyna—who also parents 4-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga—epically hit back.
"To all you people out here with negative comments and insecure words (obviously because you have nothing else to do but criticize the next) I AM HAVING A BABY!" she wrote on Instagram. "Exactly what do you expect to see?! If I walked out in makeup and heels everyday to be beautiful to your means I WOULD BE MISERABLE AND UNHAPPY which are two vibes I refuse to transfer to my little one."
Photo:
Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson
Nutella is delicious. But apparently, not for mommy-shamers. This was evident in April 2017 when Kelly Clarkson was brutally mommy-shamed for feeding her daughter a slice of toast with Nutella on it. The shamers criticized the singer, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter River and 1-year-old son Remington–for feeding her kids sugar at such an early age. Though the "American Idol" alum never responded to hate, we're sure she kept the video up to spite her shamers and their idiocy.
Photo:
instagram / @kellyclarkson