Before they were bringing it on the red carpet, they were simply bringing it on. Despite popular belief that A-listers pop onto movie screens out of the womb, celebrities were regular folks once upon a time too, ya kno. And in that time span out of the spotlight, they, like us, likely spent four grueling years in high school doing all the typical teenage milestones: prom, homecoming, college applications—even cheerleading.
That’s right. Despite not snagging gigs to do high kicks and shimmy pom-poms at NFL and NBA games, some of these celebs were pretty darn peppy in their high school years. (We’re looking at you, Reese Witherspoon.) Relive your high school days and learn a little more about your favorite stars in their pre-celebrity era with this gallery. Here are 10 celebrities you never knew were cheerleaders.
Meryl Streep
Before Hollywood cheered Meryl Streep on to the tune of three Academy Awards, the actress was actually cheering on her high school football team at Bernards High School in Bernardsville, New Jersey in the 1967.
Photo:
WENN
Alicia Silverstone
Though her "Clueless" character, Cher Horowitz, never picked up a pom-pom in the 1995 film (maybe if the uniforms were yellow plaid), Alicia Silverstone was more than happy to bring the spirit. She was a cheerleader for San Mateo High School in San Mateo, California in 1991.
Photo:
WENN
Chrissy Teigen
A few weeks ago, Chrissy Teigen served up the most epic #TBT when she revealed that she used to be a cheerleader at Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington in the early 2000s. On top of that, she even visited her old high school and predictably caused some fan-induced hysteria.
Photo:
instagram / @chrissyteigen
Reese Witherspoon
Given her character in 1999's "Election," Reese Witherspoon has more than enough school spirit fuel a football stadium. She obviously channeled this skill when she was a cheerleader at Harpeth Hall School, an all-girls prep school in Nashville, Tennessee, where she attended in the early 1990s.
Photo:
instagram / @reesewitherspoon
Kylie Jenner
Though Kylie Jenner was quickly homeschooled after her family's fame took off with the premiere of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the younger Jenner sister did cheerlead for a bit at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, where she attended with her older sister Kendall around 2010.
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
Blake Lively
It's hard to imagine Blake Lively's "Gossip Girl" character, Serena Van Der Woodsen, stepping foot on a high school field. (Not in those shoes!) Lively was clearly the opposite of that as she was more than willing to get her pep on as a cheerleader for Burbank High School in Burbank, California in the early 2000s.
Photo:
instagram
Cameron Diaz
Along with being classmates with Snoop Dogg (which should be brag-worthy enough), Cameron Diaz was also a cheerleader for Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California, where she attended in the late 1980s. (Fun fact: Snoop remembered Diaz as one of his "cheerleading homegirls" from high school.)
Photo:
WENN