12 A-List Celebrities Who Started Out in Horror Movies

Hey, we all gotta start somewhere, right? Even Hollywood’s A-list paid their dues, much of it with a pretty campy currency: Horror movies.

In honor of Halloween, take a look at 12 major stars who got their (debatably) big break from gory slasher flicks.

Kevin Bacon

Bacon starred as a doomed camp counselor in the very first “Friday the 13th,” which came out in 1980.

Jennifer Aniston

Widely considered one of the worst movies ever made, Aniston earned her stripes on the set of 1993’s “Leprechaun,” which was about—you guessed it—a demonic leprechaun.

Brad Pitt

In 1989, Pitt played the school jock in “Cutting Class,” a campfest about a murdered on the loose at a suburban high school.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Curtis got her start in 1978’s “Halloween” playing Laurie Strode, the teenager that’s stalked by psychopath Michael Myers.

Renee Zellweger; Matthew McConaughey

Way before plastic surgery was a thought in her head, Renee was being terrorized in 1994’s semi-random “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.” Who was doing the terrorizing, you ask? None other than Oscar and Emmy winner McConaughey, who skillfully played a psycho with a robotic leg.

Demi Moore

In 1982, Moore played a pretty young lemon grower named Patricia Wells who promises to help destroy an escaped parasite threatening the human race.

Ted Danson

What do you know: 1982 also brought us Danson as Harry Wentworth—a waterlogged, seaweed-covered visible ghost intent on revenge—in Steven King’s “Creepshow.” He got “Cheers” that same year.

Johnny Depp

Before he was an undisputed A-lister, Depp fell victim to Freddy Kruger in 1984’s original “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Drew Barrymore

In 1994, a wee Barrymore creeped the country out as 9-year-old Charlene “Charlie” McGee, who can start fires with just a glance and predict the near future in the big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s bestseller.

Ben Affleck

Who knew Affleck appeared uncredited as a basketball player in 1992’s original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

Amy Adams

Adams’ big Hollywood? losing her bikini bottoms in 2000’s horror-comedy flick “Psycho Beach Party,” which was a spoof of both 1960s beach movies, ann ’80s horror films.