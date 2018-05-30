12 Celebrities Caught Smoking: The Dirty Hollywood Secret

Once upon a time, smoking was cool. The Marlboro Man lit up, and so did everyone else on the planet. All of the major movie stars smoked, and they smoked with relish on the silver screen. But then that all came crashing down when we found out that smoking is actually terrible for you.
But even with what we know about smoking’s harms, plenty of celebs still light up. There are those who support the image of smoking, like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, who controversially lit up for a photo shoot; those who influence their followers to think about lighting up, like Kylie Jenner, who posed with what may or may not have been a lit cigarette—or a lit joint; and those who are rumored to be full-on smokers, like Angelina Jolie and even Gwyneth Paltrow—yes, healthier-than-thou Gwyn!
Ahead, find the celebs who’ve been caught with cigs (or, in the case of some people, joints) in hand.
Dakota Johnson
Twitter/@SuzieLovatic
Sofia Richie
Mhmm, here's a pic of Sofia Richie with a freshly lit cig back in December 2016.
Instagram/@sofiarichie
Gwyneth Paltrow
Here's Paltrow smoking back in 1996.
Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Not cool, Kyles. Though she may not be a full-time smoker, she was definitely smoking in this photo shoot—which isn't a great idea because she has so many young followers.
Instagram/@kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner
Instagram/@kyliejenner
Bella Hadid
Hadid did a shoot for Love magazine—and they were both photographed with cigarettes in hand. But in July 2017, Hadid posted this pic to Instagram, saying she quit. Good for you, Bella!
Instagram/@bellahadid
Kendall Jenner
Sure, she says in her caption she doesn't smoke, but there's still no need to post with a cig.
Instagram/@kendalljenner
Scarlett Johansson
Yep—there's ScarJo, smoking away.
Instagram/@hottiealertdaily
Rihanna
RiRi is all about smoking pot, and she loves to post about it on Instagram. It used to factor heavily in most of her posts, but she hasn't posted about it so frequently of late.
Instagram/@twotowersca
Miley Cyrus
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic