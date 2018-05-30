12 Celebrities Caught Smoking: The Dirty Hollywood Secret

Once upon a time, smoking was cool. The Marlboro Man lit up, and so did everyone else on the planet. All of the major movie stars smoked, and they smoked with relish on the silver screen. But then that all came crashing down when we found out that smoking is actually terrible for you.

But even with what we know about smoking’s harms, plenty of celebs still light up. There are those who support the image of smoking, like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, who controversially lit up for a photo shoot; those who influence their followers to think about lighting up, like Kylie Jenner, who posed with what may or may not have been a lit cigarette—or a lit joint; and those who are rumored to be full-on smokers, like Angelina Jolie and even Gwyneth Paltrow—yes, healthier-than-thou Gwyn!

Ahead, find the celebs who’ve been caught with cigs (or, in the case of some people, joints) in hand.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.