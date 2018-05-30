StyleCaster
Share

12 Celebrities Caught Smoking: The Dirty Hollywood Secret

What's hot
StyleCaster

12 Celebrities Caught Smoking: The Dirty Hollywood Secret

by
Celebrities Who Smoke
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Once upon a time, smoking was cool. The Marlboro Man lit up, and so did everyone else on the planet. All of the major movie stars smoked, and they smoked with relish on the silver screen. But then that all came crashing down when we found out that smoking is actually terrible for you.

MORE: 9 Celebrity Beauty Lines We Can’t Wait to Splurge On

But even with what we know about smoking’s harms, plenty of celebs still light up. There are those who support the image of smoking, like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, who controversially lit up for a photo shoot; those who influence their followers to think about lighting up, like Kylie Jenner, who posed with what may or may not have been a lit cigarette—or a lit joint; and those who are rumored to be full-on smokers, like Angelina Jolie and even Gwyneth Paltrow—yes, healthier-than-thou Gwyn!

MORE: 30 Celebrity Vacation Outfits to Inspire Your Summer Travel Style

Ahead, find the celebs who’ve been caught with cigs (or, in the case of some people, joints) in hand.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson

Rita Ora posted this Snap of Dakota Johnson lighting one up during the Meta Gala in 2017.

Photo: Twitter/@SuzieLovatic
Sofia Richie

Mhmm, here's a pic of Sofia Richie with a freshly lit cig back in December 2016.

Photo: Instagram/@sofiarichie
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow

Here's Paltrow smoking back in 1996.

Photo: Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner

Not cool, Kyles. Though she may not be a full-time smoker, she was definitely smoking in this photo shoot—which isn't a great idea because she has so many young followers.

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner

Another shot of the fateful shoot.

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner
View this post on Instagram

I quit 🚭

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

View this post on Instagram

I quit 🚭

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Bella Hadid

Hadid did a shoot for Love magazine—and they were both photographed with cigarettes in hand. But in July 2017, Hadid posted this pic to Instagram, saying she quit. Good for you, Bella!

Photo: Instagram/@bellahadid
View this post on Instagram

i don't smoke

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

View this post on Instagram

i don't smoke

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner

Sure, she says in her caption she doesn't smoke, but there's still no need to post with a cig.

Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner
Scarlett Johansson

Yep—there's ScarJo, smoking away.

Photo: Instagram/@hottiealertdaily
Rihanna

RiRi is all about smoking pot, and she loves to post about it on Instagram. It used to factor heavily in most of her posts, but she hasn't posted about it so frequently of late.

Photo: Instagram/@twotowersca
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Leading up to June 2017, when Cyrus revealed she doesn't smoke weed anymore, she was pretty open about doing it.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet

She's definitely gone on the record about being a smoker. "I don't smoke around my kids," she once told Vanity Fair. "Like that makes it any better that I smoke at all, because obviously it doesn't. But I don't smoke in the house. I mean, I had a cigarette this morning, which is because I hadn't been. Coffee and a cigarette: bingo!"

Photo: Eric Charbonneau/VF/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

Of course, we can't prove that anyone is an active smoker. But she's definitely been photographed with a cig in hand, as she was in this paparazzi shot via the Daily Mail.

Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Last but certainly not least, we present M-K and Ash, who have been notorious smokers forever. No cigs in hand in this shot, but head over to the Daily Mail for plenty of photographic evidence.

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA
51 Ways to Wear Black in the Summer

Next slideshow starts in 10s

51 Ways to Wear Black in the Summer
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Dakota Johnson
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Sofia Richie
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Gwyneth Paltrow
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Kylie Jenner
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Kylie Jenner
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Bella Hadid
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Kendall Jenner
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Scarlett Johansson
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Rihanna
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Miley Cyrus
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Kate Winslet
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Angelina Jolie
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Smoke | Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share