12 Celebrities Who Had Regrettable Tattoos Removed

Yep, even celebrities fall victim to those lapses of bad judgement known as getting a tattoo for the wrong reasons. And, just like so many of us civilians, many stars have regretted getting ink, and they’ve very literally cleaned up their image by going under a laser to remove their tattoos.

Whether it was a rendering of something silly like Mark Walberg’s old Sylvester the Cat tattoo, a symbol of a fly-by-night trend like Britney Spears’ inspirational Kabbalah tattoo, or—this is the biggie—the name of an ex, lots of celebrities have opted to banish regrettable body art.

Earlier today, actress Kaley Cuoco posted an Instagram snap that showed her removing all traces of her ex-husband, captioning the photo: “Thank you @nero_sct@studiocitytattoo for helping me right my wrongs.. 👍🏼 note to self- do not mark your body with any future wedding dates 😂 #under30mistakes#donttakeyourselftooseriouslykids. While she didn’t remove the ink entirely, she covered it up with a brand-new tat.

