12 Celebrities Who Had Regrettable Tattoos Removed

Yep, even celebrities fall victim to those lapses of bad judgement known as getting a tattoo for the wrong reasons. And, just like so many of us civilians, many stars have regretted getting ink, and they’ve very literally cleaned up their image by going under a laser to remove their tattoos.
Whether it was a rendering of something silly like Mark Walberg’s old Sylvester the Cat tattoo, a symbol of a fly-by-night trend like Britney Spears’ inspirational Kabbalah tattoo, or—this is the biggie—the name of an ex, lots of celebrities have opted to banish regrettable body art.
Earlier today, actress Kaley Cuoco posted an Instagram snap that showed her removing all traces of her ex-husband, captioning the photo: “Thank you @nero_sct@studiocitytattoo for helping me right my wrongs.. 👍🏼 note to self- do not mark your body with any future wedding dates 😂 #under30mistakes#donttakeyourselftooseriouslykids. While she didn’t remove the ink entirely, she covered it up with a brand-new tat.
Kaley Cuoco covered up her 2013 wedding date tattoo with large moth design after splitting from husband Ryan Sweeting earlier this year. "The Big Bang Theory" star, 29, called the tat "mistake."
Back when Angelina Jolie was married to Billy Bob Thorton, she got "Billy Bob" tattooed on her arm. She got the tattoo removed and has recently put a new piece in it's place—the coordinates of her family's birthplaces.
Recently, Megan Fox removed her Marilyn Monroe tattoo and there are rumors that there are two other tattoos she plans to remove.
Poor Eva Longoria—she got not one, but three tattoos in honor of her ex-husband Tony Parker. She has the word "nine" on the back of her neck since that was Parker's number, the date of their marriage on her wrist and his initials apparently hidden somewhere else on her body. After two years post-divorce, Longoria finally went ahead and got them removed.
Model and TV personality, Heidi Klum recently got the tattoo reading "Seal" on her right arm removed (well, it's in the process of being removed).
Singer-songwriter and ex-girlfriend of Rob Kardashian, Adrienne Bailon, made the mistake of getting Rob's name tattooed of all places—on her behind. After waiting 6 years to get it removed, she started getting rid of the ink in 2014.
Popular early 2000s rapper, Curtis' 50 Cent' Jackson, has a body full of tattoos during the peak of his rap career. After deciding to get into acting, he ended up ditching the tattoos to save time since it took so long for makeup artists to cover it all up when he was shooting films.
Musician Marc Anthony got his "Jennifer" tatooo covered up after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
Actress Denise Richards has done some cleaning up of her own. After divorcing from Charlie Sheen (thank God), she got her "Charlie" tattoo covered up with a tiny fairy.
Celebrity tattoo artist, Kat Von D, went the extra mile and tattooed a portrait of her boyfriend Jesse James as a child on her ribcage. Eventually, she got it removed.
Britney Spears, got an interesting tattoo during her, let's just say not-so-good years. It was a Kabbalah tattoo on the back of her neck that apparently translates to "responsibility for everything in her life and accepting she can heal herself in all ways." Okay, Britney. Whatever you say. The pop singer got the tattoo removed in 2008.
Mark Walberg had some interesting tattoos back in the day like a portrait of Bob Marley on his arm and a rendering of Sylvester the Cat. After landing a pretty legit acting career, Walberg decided to laser off the silly ink.
