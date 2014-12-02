Celebrities Who Posed Naked and Pregnant

In an age where hundreds of raunchy naked celebrity photos are leaked online, and Instagram doubles as a pornography vehicle, an artfully nude photo of a pregnant celebrity isn’t something to clutch your pearls over. However, when an expectant Demi Moore posed for Vanity Fair in 1991 wearing nothing but, well, her hands, it was considered so scandalous that some stores refused to carry the issue.

Since then, a number of celebrities of followed Moore’s lead, taking it off for magazines before they give birth. Here, 12 celebrities who memorably posed naked while pregnant.

Kourtney Kardashian

Sure, sister Kim may have broken the Internet with her infamous ass photo, but Kourtney also took it all off for the DuJour magazine’s December issue.

“To me, nudity is not something to be ashamed of. I’m not embarrassed of my body. I’m at my best when I’m pregnant. It’s such an amazing feeling, the transformation that your body goes through. There’s something about that that’s so empowering and beautiful and I just really embrace it,” the 35-year-said, who already has two kids, Mason and Penelope.

Kelly Rowland

The former Destiny’s Child singer recently took it all off for Elle magazine, and looks absolutely flawless. “I can’t wait until he gets here,” she said of her baby boy. “I just have a couple more weeks. I’m excited to bring a child into the world, and sharing that experience with my husband is probably the most beautiful part.”

Alicia Keys

The singer, 34, posted a nude photo to Instagram featuring her pregnant stomach painted with a white peace sign. “It’s you and me on a mission to create a kinder and more peaceful world,” she wrote. “The #WeAreHere Movement begins today.”

Jessica Simpson

Simpson got naked for the April 2012 issue of Elle magazine, in which she revealed she and fiance Eric Johnson were expecting a girl.

Demi Moore

Moore—then 28 years old—started the whole “pregnant and naked” craze when she posed for Vanity Fair 1991. The cover was considered hugely controversial, with some stores refusing to stock the issue in shelves.

Britney Spears

When she posted naked for Harper’s Bazaar in 2006, Britney was six months pregnant with second son Jayden.

Cindy Crawford

The supermodel took it all off for the June 1999 cover of W magazine, and gave birth to daughter Presley a month later.

Nia Long

In 2011, the 42-year-old pregnant actress stripped down for the cover of Ebony magazine.

Christina Aguilera

In 2008, Christina posed naked for Marie Claire while pregnant with her first child, Max. In 2014, she also posed completely nude for V magazine while carrying her second child.

Claudia Schiffer

The iconic supermodel appeared naked and nine months pregnant on the June 2010 cover of German Vogue.

Monica Bellucci

Italian bombshell Bellucci posed naked in 2004 for Vanity Fair Italia.

Mariah Carey

Carey took it all off for Life & Style in 2011 while pregnant with twins. “I am so glad we took these pictures as a keepsake and a reminder of this time in my life,” Carey, then 42 years old, told the magazine.

