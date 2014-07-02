15 Celebrities Who Never Want Kids

The decision to have a child is highly subjective—some people invest heavily in a traditional trajectory, while others find that these so-called societal norms don’t necessarily suit their lives. And for a number of celebrities, that decision has been to not have kids.

In the August 2014 issue of Esquire, Cameron Diaz, 41, said: “It’s so much more work to have children. To have lives besides your own that you are responsible for — I didn’t take that on. That did make things easier for me. A baby — that’s all day, every day for 18 years. Not having a baby might really make things easier, but that doesn’t make it an easy decision.”

The actress added: “I like protecting people, but I was never drawn to being a mother. I have it much easier than any of them. That’s just what it is. Doesn’t mean life isn’t sometimes hard. I’m just what I am. I work on what I am. Right now, I think, things are good for me. I’ve done a lot. And I don’t care anymore.”

Diaz is hardly alone in her stance—many famous folks simply feel that raising a family doesn’t fit into their hectic lifestyles, and aren’t ashamed to admit it.

Interestingly, while doing research for this story, we realized that talk show hosts were especially opposed to having children—Jay Leno, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, Chelsea Handler, and Rachael Ray have all revealed they never had the desire to reproduce.

