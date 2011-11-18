Celebrities Who Need To Delete Their Twitters – Like ASAP

The great thing about Twitter is that you can say whatever you want and everyone can read it. The bad thing about Twitter is that you can say whatever you want and everyone can read it. This is especially a problem for celebrities, who forget how many people cling to their every word and look up to them as role models. Naturally, this has gotten quite a few big-name stars in the doghouse (Hello, Ashton Kutcher! We’re lookin’ at you!).

This past week, anger management poster-boyChris Brown had another Twitter freak-out and decided to delete his whole timeline. So no more pictures of racy Halloween costumes that reveal his junk and no more fights with former members of B2K? Precisely. And I think the world will be a better place because of it! Here are four other celebs who should probably minimize their social media presences a wee bit more as well.