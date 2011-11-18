Celebrities Who Need To Delete Their Twitters – Like ASAP

The great thing about Twitter is that you can say whatever you want and everyone can read it. The bad thing about Twitter is that you can say whatever you want and everyone can read it. This is especially a problem for celebrities, who forget how many people cling to their every word and look up to them as role models. Naturally, this has gotten quite a few big-name stars in the doghouse (Hello, Ashton Kutcher! We’re lookin’ at you!).
This past week, anger management poster-boyChris Brown had another Twitter freak-out and decided to delete his whole timeline. So no more pictures of racy Halloween costumes that reveal his junk and no more fights with former members of B2K? Precisely. And I think the world will be a better place because of it! Here are four other celebs who should probably minimize their social media presences a wee bit more as well.
- Dean McDermott — Mr. Tori Spelling accidentally tweeted a picture of his wife’s boobs this week. I mean…this is such a problem, it’s not even funny. (Side note: I know their kids are young, but should she really be traipsing around in the buff?) Anyway, if there’s a chance you’re accidentally going to put nudie shots on the ‘net, Twitter ain’t for you, babe.
- Kim Kardashian — Though we all know I support Kimmy K through thick and thin, I have actually never followed her on Twitter! However, I do check it like, three times a day…but that’s besides the point. Anyway, the reason I think her Twit privileges should be revoked is because all she does is promote. I get it, it’s business, but honestly, she needs to be a little bit more interesting. No one cares. (Well, I guess almost 12 million people do, but whatever.)
- Kanye West — While it has been a few months since he tweeted, his power-caps and crazy rants are just UNACCEPTABLE. I love the man like my own son, but his attitude is not meant for the internet. He’s too cocky, and he just comes off like a massive, massive d-bag.
- Piers Morgan — He tweets about soccer way too much, gets into fights with celebrities, and is generally annoying. Enough said. Also, I love Charlie Sheen more than anyone in the world, but after Piers’ interview with him following his phenomenal breakdown earlier this year, he tweeted something about how “normal” he was. WHAT?! What planet are you on, dude?