Celebrities, they’re just like us! They take out the trash, brush their teeth, apply makeup in their cars and, best of yet, watch trashy reality TV from the comfort of their homes. (How relatable!) No, seriously, guys. There’s nothing we love more than a self-aware celeb who isn’t afraid to express his or her excitement for “The Bachelorette” season finale. (Don’t lie that that isn’t you, either.)

So, before you send out the invitations for your next “Bachelor” viewing party of “Real Housewives” premiere bash, here are some names to keep in mind. Click through for 10 celebrities who might be bigger reality TV junkies than you. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to go back to brainstorming who Rachel Lindsay will pick at the end of “The Bachelorette.” (Peter, FTW.)