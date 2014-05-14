10 Celebrities Who Looked Better Before They Got Super-Skinny

It seems like there’s a vicious, neverending cycle in Hollywood of girls who once were quite normal, healthy weights—and seemed generally happy and well-rounded, so to speak—who progress to frighteningly low weights. Sometimes they lose the weight for a film role, but other times—it seems to be more the weighty pressures to fulfill an unrealistic Hollywood beauty ideal that makes them drop the pounds.

Whether it’s Lindsay Lohan, who went from being a curvaceous, happy teenager to being a drug and alcohol-raddled young woman who looked little more than skin on bones—or Jennfier Garner, who lost a ton of weight and added an insane amount of muscle for her role in the 2003 film “Daredevil,” Hollywood is no stranger to ladies who morph their bodies for approval. Even proudly curvy Khloe Kardashian has been looking pretty mini lately.

