10 Celebrities Who Looked Better Before They Got Super-Skinny

It seems like there’s a vicious, neverending cycle in Hollywood of girls who once were quite normal, healthy weights—and seemed generally happy and well-rounded, so to speak—who progress to frighteningly low weights. Sometimes they lose the weight for a film role, but other times—it seems to be more the weighty pressures to fulfill an unrealistic Hollywood beauty ideal that makes them drop the pounds.
Whether it’s Lindsay Lohan, who went from being a curvaceous, happy teenager to being a drug and alcohol-raddled young woman who looked little more than skin on bones—or Jennfier Garner, who lost a ton of weight and added an insane amount of muscle for her role in the 2003 film “Daredevil,” Hollywood is no stranger to ladies who morph their bodies for approval. Even proudly curvy Khloe Kardashian has been looking pretty mini lately.
Click through the gallery to see 10 beautiful women who we happen to think look that much more beautiful with a bit more weight on. There’s no denying how gorgeous they are—but sometimes, we just wish they’d sit down and eat a truly decadent meal every now and then!
Emma Stone
Back in 2008, Emma looked like a relatively normal 19-year-old. She's been growing thinner and thinner, looking her tiniest ever at the 2014 Met Gala.
Kate Bosworth
Back in 2003, the star of "Blue Crush" very much seemed like a happy, athletic, sun-kissed California girl. Her transition to a waif-like fashion star has come at the price of a lot of her curves and body weight.
Mila Kunis
For her role as a ballerina in 2010's "Black Swan," Kunis dropped down to a scarily thin 95 pounds (right). She quickly bounced back to her normal weight, around 120 pounds.
Nicole Richie
Nicole has long been the focus of attention for her yo-yoing weight. Lately, she's been looking very skinny; back in 2004, she still had her penchant for wearing backless gowns, but she also was at a seemingly more healthy weight than she is now.
Renee Zellweger
Back in 2008, Renee garnered a lot of attention for showing up to the Oscars red carpet shockingly skinny. Since then she's gotten back to a healthy weight, and we think she looks great.
Lindsay Lohan
Back in 2004, shortly after "Mean Girls" came out, Lindsay looked tan and healthy at her red carpet appearances. Lately, she's been looking scarily thin again, like at a red carpet appearance this weekend in London.
Jennifer Garner
For her role in 2003 film "Daredevil," Garner lost a ton of fat and built up a lot of muscle to play her crime-fighting heroine. She's since put on a normal amount of weight and looks back to her healthy self.
Beyoncé
In 2002, Beyoncé's curves were out in full force. Lately, she seems to be losing them gradually, and while she looks amazing, she seems a bit healthier with just a bit more weight on.
Keira Knightley
While the British actor has always been on the thin side, she debuted a shockingly tiny waist at the Chanel runway show in February. Long the target of eating disorder rumors, Keira raised them again with her newly skinny frame.
Tara Reid
The actress who saw huge success in the 1990s with movies like "American Pie" has come under heat lately for her frail appearance (right). Once known largely for her girl-next-door looks, Tara has been leaning more toward heroin chic as of late.