10 Celebrities Who Look Much Older Than They Really Are

Aging is subject to several factors and not everyone ages in the same way or at the same rate. However, sometimes we can’t help but marvel at the fact that certain celebrities are so young.
MORE: 50 Women Who Prove Personal Style Gets Better With Age
For example, “Wolf of Wall Street” sexpot Margot Robbie is reportedly only 23 years old, which is totally mind-blowing. And we all know that the world was full of doubters that brooding pop star Lorde is a mere 17 years old (which is she is—here’s the proof.)
It’s not that they—and the other stars we’ve included here—look old, per se, but they possess—for better or worse—a maturity that skewers our perception (okay fine, in some cases—ahem, Lindsay Lohan—it is a case of looking old.)
Click through to gallery to see 10 stars who look way older than they actually are, and let us know: Who did we miss?
Margot Robbie. Despite looking very mature, the sexy 'Wolf Of Wall Street' star is reportedly only 23 years old.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Giorgio Armani
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie. Maybe it's because she's so poised, or maybe it's because she's lived such a full life, but—to us—Angie seems like a beautiful 40-something, or a well-preserved 50-something. She's actually 38.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan. We probably don't have to tell why LiLo looks so much older than her mere 27 years.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Kate Upton. It's hard to believe the busty blonde is barely of drinking age: She turned 21 in June.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Michelle Williams. The former Destiny's Child singer is only 32!
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Adele. The Grammy-award winning singer is poised, cool, and a new mom, which may partially explain her mature aura. She's really only 25 years old, though.
Photo:
WPA Pool/Getty Images
Lady Gaga. The pop superstar hasn't turned 30 yet?! She's actually 27 years old.
Photo:
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Coco Austin. Reality star (and Ice T's wife) is only 33 years old.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for GBK Productions & Sparkling Resort Luxury Style Lounge