10 Celebrities Who Look Much Older Than They Really Are

Aging is subject to several factors and not everyone ages in the same way or at the same rate. However, sometimes we can’t help but marvel at the fact that certain celebrities are so young.

MORE: 50 Women Who Prove Personal Style Gets Better With Age

For example, “Wolf of Wall Street” sexpot Margot Robbie is reportedly only 23 years old, which is totally mind-blowing. And we all know that the world was full of doubters that brooding pop star Lorde is a mere 17 years old (which is she is—here’s the proof.)

It’s not that they—and the other stars we’ve included here—look old, per se, but they possess—for better or worse—a maturity that skewers our perception (okay fine, in some cases—ahem, Lindsay Lohan—it is a case of looking old.)

Click through to gallery to see 10 stars who look way older than they actually are, and let us know: Who did we miss?