13 Celebrities Who Lie About Their Age

If age is nothing but a number, then why do we get so damn uptight about it? We could spend hours trying to figure out the reasons our society places such high value on how old women are, but we decided to have fun instead by highlighting famous people who lie about their age. Celebrities, they’re just like us.

In all seriousness, the topic of aging in Hollywood isn’t a new one—it’s long been known that actresses, no matter how fit, talented, and sexy, have a hard time finding meaty parts as they get into their thirties. In 2011, the subject made headlines when an anonymous actress filed suit against movie database IMDb for posting her actual age on her public profile.

According to ABC News, the unnamed actress was pushing 40 but looked and represented herself as much younger and posting her real age “would make it nearly impossible for the up-and-coming actress to get work.”

And she’s hardly alone. In 2013, Scarlett Johansson was chosen as Esquire‘s Sexiest Woman Alive, and admitted that her age is something she’s very aware of when it comes to her career. “You know, I gotta hustle. I’m a twenty-eight-year-old woman in the movie business, right? Pretty soon the roles you’re offered all become mothers. Then they just sort of stop. I have to hedge against that with work—theater, producing, this thing with Esquire.”



(Yes, 28 years old in Hollywood means you’re approaching mom-playing status—though to be fair, Scar actually is a mom now.)

While ScarJo might be wishing she lied about her age, here are 13 celebrities who actually have. One thing to keep in mind: While we’re willing to bet almost every person in Hollywood fibs about when they were born, this list is only made up of people who we definitely know have lied.