StyleCaster
Share

31 Times Celebrities Dressed Up as Other Celebrities for Halloween

What's hot
StyleCaster

31 Times Celebrities Dressed Up as Other Celebrities for Halloween

by
31 Times Celebrities Dressed Up as Other Celebrities for Halloween
31 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Every year, celebrities step out of their Hollywood mansions, slip on the outfits they’ve spent months planning, and brave the paparazzi with the secret hope of making a “Best Dressed” list.

No, the occasion isn’t the Met Gala—it’s actually Halloween, the one time a year when “who” a celebrity is wearing isn’t a big-name fashion designer, but a mystical creature, a comical animal, a scary monster, and sometimes, another celebrity.

MORE: 21 High-Fashion Beauty Looks Made For Halloween

Though it’s pretty cool to see a celebrities transform themselves head-to-toe into animated characters like Jessica Rabbit or Ursula from “The Little Mermaid,” what really impresses us is when they get super meta and disguise themselves as another A-lister.

While it can be hard to see Harry Styles and Kylie Jenner as anyone other than their very famous selves, we appreciate the effort they put into making their Halloween costumes as authentic as possible. To inspire your own celebrity-themed costume, take a look at 31 celebrities who dressed as other celebrities for Halloween, ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 31
View this post on Instagram

💋💋💋

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

View this post on Instagram

💋💋💋

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

Miranda Kerr

As Marilyn Monroe

Nina Dobrev

As Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice)

Aziz Ansari

As The Weeknd

Mario Lopez

As Elvis

Victoria Justice

As Amy Winehouse

Diddy

As Prince

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

As Groucho Marx (Harris) and Charlie Chaplin (Burtka)

Keke Palmer

As Selena

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Tina Knowles

As Salt-N-Peppa

Kylie Jenner

As Christina Aguilera

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween from Siegfried & Roy 🐯🐯

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween from Siegfried & Roy 🐯🐯

A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

Nicole Richie

As Siegfried and Roy

Martha Stewart

As Marilyn Monroe

Nina Dobrev

As Ryan Lochte

Rodger Berman and Rachel Zoe

As Sonny and Cher

Miley Cyrus

As Lil' Kim

View this post on Instagram

Like my Miley costume? 😉💋 #Halloween

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

View this post on Instagram

Like my Miley costume? 😉💋 #Halloween

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Paris Hilton

As Miley Cyrus

Zendaya

Aaliyah

Kelly Osbourne

As Christina Hendrix

View this post on Instagram

Karl, Grace, Anna, Andre

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Karl, Grace, Anna, Andre

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim Kardashian

As Anna Wintour

View this post on Instagram

And one for Anne x

A post shared by Lou Teasdale (@louteasdale) on

View this post on Instagram

And one for Anne x

A post shared by Lou Teasdale (@louteasdale) on

Harry Styles

As Miley Cyrus

Demi Lovato

As Lucille Ball

Fergie and Josh Duhamel

Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette

View this post on Instagram

This Halloween I'm putting the "boo" in boobs.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

View this post on Instagram

This Halloween I'm putting the "boo" in boobs.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Ellen DeGeneres

As Nicki Minaj

Kate Moss

As Cara Delevingne

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

As Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton

Ellen DeGeneres

As Sia

Nina Dobrev and Taylor Lautner

As Ryan Lochte

View this post on Instagram

Janet and MJ

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

View this post on Instagram

Janet and MJ

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy

Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson

Miley Cyrus

As Dolly Parton

Becca Tobin and Jenna Ushkowitz

As Katy Perry

Chord Overstreet

As Brad Pitt

Next slideshow starts in 10s

9 Full Coverage Foundations to Try This Fall

9 Full Coverage Foundations to Try This Fall
  • Miranda Kerr
  • Nina Dobrev
  • Aziz Ansari
  • Mario Lopez
  • Victoria Justice
  • Diddy
  • Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
  • Keke Palmer
  • Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Tina Knowles
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Nicole Richie
  • Martha Stewart
  • Nina Dobrev
  • Rodger Berman and Rachel Zoe
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Paris Hilton
  • Zendaya
  • Kelly Osbourne
  • Kim Kardashian
  • Harry Styles
  • Demi Lovato
  • Fergie and Josh Duhamel
  • Ellen DeGeneres
  • Kate Moss
  • Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
  • Ellen DeGeneres
  • Nina Dobrev and Taylor Lautner
  • Beyoncé and Blue Ivy
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Becca Tobin and Jenna Ushkowitz
  • Chord Overstreet
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share