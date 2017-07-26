Sure, body hair can get annoying, but what’s even more annoying is the societal pressure to wax it off every other day (or at some rates, every other hour—you know the struggle). And, as public figures who are photographed day and night (shaved or not), celebrities know this all too well. With red carpet appearances pretty much a part of their daily routine, there’s an added pressure for A-listers to step out sans armpit, leg, and even pubic hair on the reg.

Obviously, it’s time to stop that. Hair’s just hair. And no matter if you love a full bush or have a preference for going 100-percent hairless, there should be no reason to ever shame someone for their body hair. These celebrities are the first in line to encourage that mantra with their au naturel body hair in full bloom. Here are 10 celebrities who DGAF about hair down there.