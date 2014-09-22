‘Friends’ Turns 20 Today! Here Are 20 Celebrities You Forgot Were on the Show

It might be hard to believe, but it’s been 20 years since “Friends” debuted on NBC. That’s right, it’s been two full decade since—spoiler alert!—a Long Island princess by the name of Rachel Green walked out on her wedding and into pop culture history.
The sitcom about a group of friends living in New York first aired in 1994 and immediately became a phenomenon, defining a decade and turning six relatively unknown actors—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer—into bonafide, bankable stars.
Even if you’re still a die-hard “Friends” fan, you’ll probably admit that by today’s standards, the show—whose writing still packs a mostly-humorous punch—wasn’t always the most realistic portrayal of urban-based twentysomethings (ahem, Monica’s insanely huge loft apartment) or New York in general (who gets the same seat at a popular coffee joint every time?) but it still managed to capture the world’s attention thanks to the cast’s undeniable chemistry.
Contributing to that chemistry? A revolving parade of high-profile guest stars, a successful casting device which was later adopted by other NBC shows like “Frasier” “Will & Grace,” and “30 Rock.”
While most of the cameos we can rattle off in a heartbeat—Reese Witherspoon, Christina Applegate, Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis, and Winona Ryder—others aren’t quite as memorable.
In honor of “Friends” being turning 20 years old, we’ve rounded up 20 celebrities you forgot appeared on the show during its impactful decade-long run.
Dakota Fanning, Season 10
Episode: "The One With Princess Consuela"
Fanning played Mackenzie, an 8-year-old girl who used to live in the house the Chandler and Monica are looking to buy, and is befriended by Joey.
Alex Baldwin, Season 8
Episode: "The One in Massapequa"
In 2002, Baldwin appeared as Parker, an overly-enthusiastic guy who goes out with Phoebe. Memorably, he meets a pregnant Rachel and starts gushing about the "miracle of birth."
Ben Stiller, Season 3
Episode: "The One With the Screamer"
In 1997, Stiller guest-starred as Tommy, a testosterone-filled bully who screams at everyone.
Robin Williams and Billy Crystal, Season 3
Episode: "The One With the Ultimate Fighting Champion"
"Friends" folklore has it that the Williams and Crystals' cameos weren't originally in the script. They were apparently in the building where the show was shooting and were asked to improvise.
Chris Issak, Season 2
Episode: "The One After the Superbowl: Part 1"
In 1996, crooner Issak starred as a guy who hires Phoeobe to perform at a children's concert, and ends up dating her.
Denise Richards, Season 7
Episode: "The One with Ross and Monica's Cousin"
In 2001, Richards played Monica and Ross' sexy cousin Cassie who comes for a visit.
Brooke Shields, Season 2
Episode: "The One After the Superbowl: Part 1"
In 1996, Shields played a stalker who thinks that Joey is actually Dr. Drake Ramoray, the character he plays on "Days of Our Lives."
Ellen Pompeo, Season 10
Episode: "The One Where the Stripper Cries"
Pompeo appeared in two episodes as Missy Goldberg, one of Ross and Chandler's old college crushes
Kristen Davis, Season 7
Episode: "The One With Ross' Library Book"
"Sex and the City" star Davis appeared as Erin, a girl that Rachel and Phoebe think is perfect for Joey.
Photo:
Warner Bros./Getty Images
Gary Oldman, Season 7
Episode: "The One with Monica and Chandler's Wedding"
In 2001, Oldman appeared as a classical actor named Richard Crosby who stars alongside Joey in WWII movie. Crosby keeps spitting while saying his lines which annoys Joey, and tells him all good actors spit. For his guest appearance, Oldman was nominated for an Emmy
George Clooney and Noah Wylie, Season 1
Episode: "The One with Two Parts: Part 2"
In 1995—at the height of their "ER" fame—Clooney and Wylie appeared on the first season of "Friends" as two cute doctors who take Monica and Rachel out on a date.
Hugh Laurie, Season 4
Episode: "The One with Ross's Wedding: Part Two "
The former "House" star had a small cameo in 1998 as a sarcastic man who gets seated next to an annoying Rachel on a flight to London. Rachel, you may recall, was heading there to tell Ross she loves him before his wedding to Emily.
Jennifer Coolidge, Season 10
Episiode: "The One With Ross' Tan"
Coolidge appeared as Monica and Phoebe's phony former neighbor Amanda, who they try to avoid.
John Stamos, Season 9
Episode: "The One With The Donor"
Stomas starred as Zack, an eligible sperm donor for Monica and Chandler.
Julia Roberts, Season 2
Episode: "The One After the Superbowl: Part 2"
The A-list actress appeared as Chandler's former classmate, Susie Moss, whom he scarred for life after causing her to be nicknamed "Susie underpants." In the episode, Chandler falls for her, but she tricks him into going on a date with him, making him wear her underwear, and leaving him without his clothes at a restaurant.
Leah Remini, Season 1
Episode: "The One with the Birth"
Remini appeared in an early episode as a girl in the same hospital Ross' ex-wife Carol gives birth to Ben.
Evan Handler, Season 9
Episode: "The One Where Rachel Goes Back to Work"
The "Californication" and "Sex and the City" star played a director on "Friends."
Selma Blair, Season 9
Episode: "The One With Christmas In Tulsa"
Blair played Wendy, a colleague of Chandler's, who comes on to him while he's stuck in Tulsa during Christmas.
Soleil Moon-Frye, Season 5
Episode: "The One with the Girl Who Hits Joey"
The former "Punky Brewster" star appeared on "Friends" in 1999 as a woman who goes out with Joey and constantly playfully punches him—hard.
Michael Vartan, Season 4
Episode: "The One With Chandler in a Box"
Varatn played Timothy, the doctor son of Monica's former older flame Richard (Tom Selleck.)