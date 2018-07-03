StyleCaster
Share

33 Celebrities Who Went Totally Nude for PETA Ads

What's hot
StyleCaster

33 Celebrities Who Went Totally Nude for PETA Ads

Kristen Bousquet
by
169 Shares
Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads
33 Start slideshow
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images.

Yes, they’re known for leading the charge when it comes to animal cruelty, but PETA is almost as famous for their nude celebrity ad campaigns and their iconic slogan “I’d rather go naked than wear fur.”

Many celebs have joined forces with PETA to bring awareness to vegetarianism and animal cruelty, and most prove their point by getting naked. We’re not complaining. The ad that started it all? Way before Khloe Kardashian and Christina Applegate stripped down for PETA, it was—drumroll, please—the Go-Gos!

1882 go gos 5f00 rev72 33 Celebrities Who Went Totally Nude for PETA Ads

Photo: PETA.

MORE: 16 Vegan Celebrities Who Will Make You Want to Go Plant-Based

That’s right, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin and Charlotte Caffey launched PETA’s “naked” ad campaign way back in 1991. And since then, we’ve seen rockstars, movie stars, reality stars and porn stars all take part.

We’ve rounded up 33 celebs who used their large followings to get the word out about animal cruelty by baring it all in PETA advertisements.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2015.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 33
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Ireland Basinger-Baldwin
Ireland Basinger-Baldwin
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Joanna Krupa
Joanna Krupa
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Jhené Aiko
Jhené Aiko
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Pink
Pink
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Angela Simmons
Angela Simmons
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Audrina Patridge
Audrina Patridge
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Kimora Lee Simmons
Kimora Lee Simmons
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Ryan Sheckler
Ryan Sheckler
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Stephanie Pratt
Stephanie Pratt
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Christy Turlington
Christy Turlington
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Holly Madison
Holly Madison
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Lisa Edelstein
Lisa Edelstein
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Karina Smirnoff
Karina Smirnoff
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Jenna Jameson
Jenna Jameson
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Jenna Jameson
Jenna Jameson
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Chad Ochocinco
Chad Ochocinco
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Joanna Krupa
Joanna Krupa
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Sasha Grey
Sasha Grey
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Maggie Q
Maggie Q
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Jamelia
Jamelia
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Roselyn Sanchez
Roselyn Sanchez
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Annalise Braakensiek
Annalise Braakensiek
Photo: PETA.
STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Lucy Watson
Lucy Watson
Photo: PETA.
Celeb Tan Line Pictures to Make You Feel Better About Yours

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Celeb Tan Line Pictures to Make You Feel Better About Yours
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Ireland Basinger-Baldwin
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Joanna Krupa
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Jhené Aiko
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Pink
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Olivia Munn
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Eva Mendes
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Alicia Silverstone
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Pamela Anderson
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Khloé Kardashian
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Wendy Williams
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Bethenny Frankel
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Angela Simmons
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Audrina Patridge
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Kimora Lee Simmons
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Ryan Sheckler
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Stephanie Pratt
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Christy Turlington
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Jenna Dewan
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Taraji P. Henson
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Holly Madison
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Lisa Edelstein
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Karina Smirnoff
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Jenna Jameson
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Jenna Jameson
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Chad Ochocinco
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Joanna Krupa
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Sasha Grey
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Maggie Q
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Christina Applegate
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Jamelia
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Roselyn Sanchez
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Annalise Braakensiek
  • STYLECASTER | Celebrities Who Got Naked for PETA Ads | Lucy Watson
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share