10 Celebrity Couples Who You Didn’t Realize Eloped

For most celebrity weddings, there’s a lot of planning involved: huge dresses, exotic locations, fancy food and a guest list as long as your arm. But while some stars decide to go all out for their big day, other couples take the opposite route: escaping to a private place, keeping it casual and only inviting close family and friends—if they decide to tell anyone at all.
When you’re famous, eloping can have a lot of perks. You can avoid press coverage and prevent uninvited acquaintances from feeling snubbed, not to mention save a lot of cash. It can also create a super-special, super-intimate ceremony that the two of you will remember forever.
Let’s look at some of the biggest celebrity pairs that have said “I do” secretly—or at least without making it a big deal.
Originally posted on SheKnows.
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard
It doesn't get more low-key than this. Hollywood power couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard headed to the Beverly Hills courthouse for their nuptials. While Shepard kept it traditional with a suit and bowtie, Bell wore a black blouse, black trousers and a silver statement necklace. They recited personal vows, shed a few tears and took pictures in front of the courthouse office's window.
They even joked around a bit in front of the justice that married them.
The icing on the cake might have been the cake itself, gifted by the court house's employees. It read "The World's Worst Wedding."
"We got married in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse and it was still one of the best days of my life," Bell told Jimmy Kimmel.
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher
Hollywood stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not only famous, they're famously private about their personal lives—and their wedding was no different. The couple not only kept the date and the location of their wedding under wraps, they misled the press along the way.
The couple quietly tied the knot in California in July 2015, then headed off to a quiet honeymoon in Yosemite National Park with their young daughter. We've never seen pics of the ceremony or the getaway.
"It was a ninja effort," Kutcher told Ellen DeGeneres. "We really didn't want helicopters at our wedding, and it's a legitimate concern. So I was, like, posting things on social media that we were in different locations to avoid [people and noise]. We didn't want to be screaming our vows at each other."
Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerly
Australian actress Margo Robbie and her director beau, Tom Ackerly, had a top-secret wedding in December 2016. The 50-person party took place down under in Byron Bay, with the I, Tonya star donning a simple bohemian-inspired gown. The details of the ceremony were closely guarded, and phones were banned. The only thing the public got to see was a saucy glimpse of Robbie's wedding ring on the big day.
A source told E! News that Robbie "values her privacy and prefers to stay out of the spotlight."
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen
Why elope once when you can elope twice? After a short engagement, the couple planned their wedding in 10 days and said "I do" in front of about 20 friends and family members at the Santa Monica Catholic Church in 2009.
The reception was even more intimate: "We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night," Brady told GQ.
But that wasn't all. Ninety days later, they had another tiny wedding for close friends, this time at their Costa Rica house. For this celebration, the bride wore a simple sheath dress by Dolce & Gabbana and carried a bouquet of white roses.
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos
These lovebirds met on the set of All My Children and hit it off just as well as their characters did. And when Mark Consuelos suggested they go to Las Vegas and get married in a cheesy chapel, Kelly Ripa was totally for it.
Ripa recalled the big proposal, which took place after the couple noshed on some pizza and drank some wine at Mark's place: "I said, 'Ask me when you're serious.' And he said, 'I am serious. Let's go to Vegas tomorrow and get married.'"
Ripa wore a $199 wedding dress that she bought on clearance, and she looked fabulous, as always.
Chelsea Peretti & Jordan Peele
Brooklyn 99 star Chelsea Peretti and comedian Jordan Peele dated for a couple of years before announcing their engagement on Twitter. According to Peretti, he proposed during a "family talent show," which sounds adorable (even if that's the only thing we know about it).
The couple then got secretly married in 2016—Peele mentioned it in passing while on Late Night With Seth Myers. Peretti posted on Instagram that their only witness was a dog wearing a Hawaiian shirt. So, they may have gone somewhere tropical for their vows, but who knows?
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden
A-list actress Cameron Diaz and Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden met after Diaz's bestie Nicole Richie introduced her to her husband's twin brother. Even though Diaz had been on the record saying marriage is dead, the two got engaged after just a handful of months dating and got married just 17 days after their engagement.
The couple tied the knot in a small, private Jewish ceremony in January 2015 at Diaz's Beverly Hills digs, and it was so private we don't even have pictures of it.
Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz
Sometimes eloping is a good idea when there's too much drama going around. That was likely the case for singer Alicia Keys and rap producer Swizz Beatz, who tied the knot in a small, secret wedding ceremony in the Mediterranean in 2009.
Why the hush-hush event? The couple started dating when Beatz was still married to his first wife, singer Mashonda Tifrere. Even though they were separated, it was still an uncomfortable time—not to mention that Keys was pregnant with the couple's first child.
But this story has a happy ending. Keys and Beatz are now the parents of two adorable boys, they get along great with Tifrere and all three of them worked on a book together about co-parenting.
Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green
Hollywood power couple Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have had a pretty dramatic on-again, off-again relationship. After they called off their engagement and then got back together, they decided to take the plunge without making a big deal about it. They traveled to Hawaii, where they exchanged vows barefoot on the beach, with only Green's 8-year-old son as a witness.
Even though Fox and Green had a few relationship troubles, they're still together eight years later and have welcomed three sons into the world: Noah, Bodhi and Journey.
Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are extremely down to earth when it comes to their relationship. They were engaged for six years (that's longer than many Hollywood marriages) and then, when they were finally ready to tie the knot, they had an extremely private, secretive wedding in Paris in 2010—eight years after they met, and after Fisher converted to Judaism.
The couple only invited six people to their traditional Jewish wedding, and each of those guests were given very little notice before the ceremony.
“It’s very important to me to have a beautiful ritual celebrated with my family and friends,” Fisher told People. “And when you are in the public eye, to keep that private and to make it happen without it being really visible is really difficult.”
We don't know too much about the details of the wedding, but we love this one cute tidbit: The week of the wedding, the couple was spotted in Paris wearing matching berets.
