21 Celebrities Who Have No Desire To Say ‘I Do’

Marriage and celebrities don’t always go hand-in-hand, especially in the case of a few very specific perpetually single stars. We were all shocked when George Clooney—Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor—got engaged to lawyer Amal Alamuddin, mostly because George has been so resistant to marriage in the past. While hell definitely seemed to freeze over in this case, we’re not holding our breath that all Hollywood’s notorious bachelorettes and bachelors will follow suit.

With wedding season drawing near, it seemed fitting to shed some light on the celebrities who have taken a stand against saying “I do.” In fact, many of the world’s most desirable leading ladies and gentlemen – Charlize Theron, Cameron Diaz, and Leonardo DiCaprio – have spoken out about their decision to stay single.

Read on for 22 stars who have no desire to walk down the aisle any time soon.