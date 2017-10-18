It’s well-known by now that Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Katy Perry have a problem with Taylor Swift. The feuds have been broadcasted on every media platform imaginable, and the trio are never shy to show their disdain for the 27-year-old singer. (Though it seems like Perry is turning a new leaf.) As you might expect, Kardashian, West, and Perry aren’t the only celebrities in Hollywood who have an issue with the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer.
Though it seems like the bulk of Hollywood is on Team Swift, judging from how her squad encompasses pretty much every actor, singer, and model in town, there are still a few celebrities who have yet to warm up to the 10-time Grammy winner. To clarify who’s pro-Swift and who isn’t, we compiled a list of celebrities who secretly have beef with the country-singer-turned-pop-star. From Hailey Baldwin to Demi Lovato, here are 10 stars who you’ll never hear calling themselves Swifties.
Hailey Baldwin
Unlike her supermodel BFFs Gigi and Bella Hadid, who are well-known members of Swift's squad, Baldwin has never taken a liking to the "Shake It Off" singer. In an interview with Yahoo in 2016, the 20-year-old outed herself as an anti-Swiftie, saying, "I don't understand the Taylor Swift squad at all. I don't know what having a squad means. I just have my friends and that's it."
Baldwin hasn't been shy about her disdain for the Grammy winner on social media either. In August, the model liked a post on Instagram featuring a user who announced that they would "smack" Swift for a "sweet tea from McDonalds."
Demi Lovato
For the longest time, it's been rumored that Swift is the reason behind the fallout of Lovato and Selena Gomez's friendship. Indications of bad blood brewing between Lovato and Swift started in 2010 when the "Cool for the Summer" singer replied, "Ask Taylor," to a fan's question inquiring about her former BFF, Gomez.
Fast forward to 2016 when Lovato criticized Swift on Twitter for quietly donating $250,000 to Kesha to help her cover legal costs in her sexual harassment lawsuit with Dr. Luke. "Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I'll be impressed," she said.
When pressed about her comment by a fan, Lovato responded, "At least I’m talking about it. Not everyone has 250k to just give to people. Would love to but I didn’t grow up with money and def haven’t made as much as her. At least I speak up about shit that’s uncomfortable to talk about rather than trying to be politically correct 24/7."
So safe to say, you can count her out of Swift's squad.
Camila Belle
Belle landed on Swift's bad side when she started dating the singer's ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas, in 2008—shortly after Swift and Jonas broke up, reportedly, via text. Though Belle and Jonas eventually called it quits, that didn't stop Swift from harboring negative feelings for the star. On her 2010 album Speak Now, Swift included a song titled "Better Than Revenge," in which she suggestively shade Belle with the lyrics, "She's an actress, but she's better known for the things that she does on a mattress."
The feud stayed dormant for years until 2016 when Swift was embroiled in a Snapchat exposé involving Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. In response to the chatter, Belle tweeted, "No need for revenge. Just sit back & wait. Those who hurt you will eventually screw up themselves & if you're lucky, God will let you watch."
Chloë Grace Moretz
In 2016, Moretz revealed that she turned down an invitation to join Swift's all-powerful girls' squad, equating the friend group to a "clique." "They appropriate exclusivity," she told Complex. "They're cliques!"
Though Moretz admitted that Swift is "a very talented person," she suggested that her brand of feminism is different and more inclusive than the singer's. "It's not just about women being powerful," she said. "It's about races being powerful; genders being powerful."
Diplo
In 2014, Diplo landed in hot water with Swifties when he body-shamed the singer by tweeting, "someone should make a kickstarter to get taylor swift a booty."
The tweet was immediately slammed by the internet, including Swift's best friend, Lorde, who clapped back at the DJ with her own body-shaming tweet. "@diplo? should we do something about your tiny penis while we're at it hm," Lorde tweeted.
A year later, in an interview with GQ, Diplo expressed his regret for going after the megastar, equating her fanbase to "an army that's worse than North Korea."
"All I know is don't ever get into a feud with Taylor Swift. She has like 50 million people that will die for her," he said. "You can't step into that arena. That was something I was never prepared for ... one of the biggest mistakes of my career was definitely fucking with her."
Jared Leto
In 2015, TMZ published a clip of Leto reviewing Swift's 2014 album, 1989. Though the album was well-received by fans and critics, Leto had a different opinion. "Fuck her. I don't give a fuck about her. It's about whatever works for us," he said in the video.
After the clip went viral, Leto apologized to the singer and her fans on Twitter where he called Swift "an example of what's possible." He went on to sue TMZ for publishing the clip.
John Mayer
As Swift historians know, Mayer and the singer dated from December 2009 to February 2010. She went on to include several not-so-nice songs on her 2010 album, Speak Now. Since then, things have been tense with the exes. Mayer, who went on to date Swift's arch nemesis, Katy Perry, in 2012, hasn't been shy about his disdain for Swift's tendency to exploit her ex-boyfriends.
In a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone, Mayer took aim at Swift's songwriting talent. "I will say as a songwriter that I think it's kind of cheap songwriting," he said. "I know she's the biggest thing in the world, and I'm not trying to sink anybody's ship, but I think it's abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, 'Wait till he gets a load of this!' That's bullshit."
He went on to lament that he was "humiliated" that Swift didn't give him a phone call or an email warning him that he would be featured on her album. In 2016, he tweeted that December 13, Swift's birthday, is "the lamest day of the year."
Kelly Osbourne
In 2011, on an episode of E!'s "Fashion Police," Osbourne called out Swift for her seemingly fake theatrics. "My biggest pet peeve about Taylor is that she walks on stage in front of 25,000 people and still goes, 'Me? You’re here for me?'" she said. "Of course, you’re Taylor Swift, get over it!’"
Despite the brutal shade, it seems like Osbourne and Swift have warmed up to each other. Two years later, Osbourne was spotted on a girls' night out with Swift and Chrissy Teigen. Around that time, she also denied the comment about Swift on "Fashion Police," calling her quote a "lie."
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus can also be counted out of Swift's squad. In an interview with The New York Times in 2015, Cyrus admitted that she has no interest in joining Swift's elusive friend group, suggesting that Swift's squad members aren't "real people."
“I’m not trying to be in the squad,” Cyrus said. “None of my friends are famous and not because of any other reason than I just like real people who are living real lives, because I’m inspired by them.”
Tina Fey
In 2013, Fey and her frequent collaborator, Amy Poehler, rubbed Swift the wrong way when they jokingly told her to "stay away from Michael J. Fox's son." Fey also declared that Swift needed "some me-time to learn about herself."
Not appreciating being the butt of the joke, Swift famously told Vanity Fair months later that "there's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women." Though Poehler later expressed that she felt bad that Swift was upset, Fey didn't back down.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fey defended her line. "I did not see that one coming. It was a joke. It was a lighthearted joke," she said. "And it's a shame that she didn't take it in the crazy-aunt spirit in which it was intended."
She went on to use Swift's quote as a running gag at the 2014 Golden Globes and on an episode of her Netflix show, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Fey also playfully shaded the singer by spoofing her 2015 music video for "Bad Blood" in an episode of her NBC show, "Great News."
