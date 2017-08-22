12 Celebrities Who Claimed Not to Know Other A-Listers

In the early 2000s, Mariah Carey sparked a movement when she deflected a question about Jennifer Lopez by uttering the phrase: “I don’t know her.” And thus, a meme was born. Since Carey’s iconic interview, the four-word phrase has become a colloquial saying, used when celebrities claim not to know who another famous person is.

Of course, in some cases, celebrities genuinely don’t know who someone is—but in general, the phrase is typically used as a form of shade. (In an interview with Wendy Williams, J-Lo called Carey “forgetful,” claiming that the two have met “many times”—so clearly, “I don’t know her” isn’t a phrase that should be thrown around lightly.) From Justin Bieber to Barack Obama, here are 10 celebrities who “I don’t know her”-ed their fellow stars.